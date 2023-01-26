ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built

STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
STAMFORD, CT
After Tyre Nichols, Norwalk promises policing with 'integrity' and schools offer support to students

NORWALK — Local leaders have joined the nationwide condemnation of the police killing Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., with the city police department promising to "ensure bias-free policing" and the public schools providing resources to families to help students process and understand the incident. Five Memphis police officers, including...
NORWALK, CT
Opinion: Sassy Thornton Wilder and his sister

Not a Midas-touch but a Pulitzer-touch is what her brother displayed three times. She was 76 when I met her and I was 31, not quite like the movie “Harold and Maude,” but close. I promised myself I would listen if she wanted to speak about her famous...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Darien girls track and field claims FCIAC Eastern Division championship

The Darien girls indoor track and field team burst from the postseason blocks by winning the FCIAC East Division championship Saturday at the Nick Zeoli Field House in Wilton. The Wave, which won five events, scored 127.5 points to outdistance second-place Ludlowe, which scored 91.5. New Canaan was third with 81 points.
DARIEN, CT
Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops

WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

