darientimes.com
Branford children's author wants fun novel to inspire kids to help save the salt marshes
BRANFORD — Former fifth grade teacher Kimberly Behre Kenna loves almost nothing better than to explore the salt marshes on the shoreline. The new author wants to share her passion with kids in the middle grades through her adventurous 12-year-old alter ego in her first book, “Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade.”
darientimes.com
Bridgeport center planned as reintegration point for formerly incarcerated residents
BRIDGEPORT — A former retail site downtown could soon serve as a center for helping formerly incarcerated residents get their lives back on track. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz visited The Bridge on Main, a planned facility where for nonprofit agency workers to help reintegrate people back into society after their release.
darientimes.com
West Haven fire departments to get new radio equipment through FEMA grant program
WEST HAVEN — The city's three fire departments will gets new radio equipment through a federal grant program, replacing outdated equipment, according to a City Council member and former fire chief. U.S. Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro, D-3, announced the $977,333 in funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance...
darientimes.com
Developer BLT offering free Atlantic Street parking to Stamford commuters while train garage being built
STAMFORD — It will be months until the new Stamford Transportation Center parking garage is open, but until then, commuters have a 200-spot alternative free of cost. Building and Land Technology, Stamford's largest developer, has been offering free commuter parking at its 650 Atlantic St. lot — about a block away from the train station's entrance. The parking is being made available through a deal with the city; previously, the company had been providing a paid alternative through its Harbor Point Gateway Garage.
darientimes.com
Proposed Greenwich Shake Shack 'not expected to have a significant impact' on traffic, study says
GREENWICH — A traffic study submitted for a planned Shake Shack restaurant in Riverside claims the proposed business at a very busy intersection in the east end of town "is not expected to have a significant impact" on traffic in the area. The popular restaurant is seeking permission to...
darientimes.com
'Unsung heroines': Experts uncover more stories about CT suffragettes of color
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Over 100 years after American women secured the right to vote, researchers are bringing to light the stories of over a dozen women of color who tirelessly championed for the 19th amendment in Connecticut. On Feb. 1, for its...
darientimes.com
After Tyre Nichols, Norwalk promises policing with 'integrity' and schools offer support to students
NORWALK — Local leaders have joined the nationwide condemnation of the police killing Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn., with the city police department promising to "ensure bias-free policing" and the public schools providing resources to families to help students process and understand the incident. Five Memphis police officers, including...
darientimes.com
Jodi Latina, WTNH's chief political correspondent, to leave for Central Connecticut State University position
WTNH chief political correspondent Jodi Latina will depart from the station Feb. 10 to pursue a role outside of the newsroom, according to a tweet shared by the newscaster. According to The Laurel, Latina will join Central Connecticut State University in New Britain as associate vice president of marketing and communications.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Sassy Thornton Wilder and his sister
Not a Midas-touch but a Pulitzer-touch is what her brother displayed three times. She was 76 when I met her and I was 31, not quite like the movie “Harold and Maude,” but close. I promised myself I would listen if she wanted to speak about her famous...
darientimes.com
Darien approves new 4-year police union contract with $1.5K one-time bonus, 11.5 percent total raises
DARIEN — The Representative Town Meeting has approved a new four-year contract with the Darien Police Association that includes a one-time $1,500 payment and a nearly 12 percent pay increase over the life of the pact. Members of the Darien Police Department will receive a 2.75 percent general wage...
darientimes.com
Darien girls track and field claims FCIAC Eastern Division championship
The Darien girls indoor track and field team burst from the postseason blocks by winning the FCIAC East Division championship Saturday at the Nick Zeoli Field House in Wilton. The Wave, which won five events, scored 127.5 points to outdistance second-place Ludlowe, which scored 91.5. New Canaan was third with 81 points.
darientimes.com
Waterbury woman is sixth person charged in connection with Elmer's Diner shooting in Danbury
DANBURY — A 27-year-old city woman has been arrested in connection with last year’s shooting at Elmer’s Diner. Waterbury resident Shanice Taylor Cole is facing carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit, accessory to illegal discharge of a firearm and other charges stemming from the July 2022 incident.
darientimes.com
Bridgeport Islanders, Hershey Bears showered with record amount of teddy bears
The Bridgeport Islanders traveled to Hershey and left the rink with a 2-0 triumph over the Hershey Bears on Sunday. The real victory though, was a world record amount of teddy bears that Hershey donated to local charities following the game. There is a tradition in Hershey where after the...
darientimes.com
Video shows woman fight off purse-snatcher as police warn of violent thefts outside CT stores
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two days after a woman was dragged by a purse-snatcher in broad daylight — an incident captured on video — a 71-year-old was knocked to the ground outside a Connecticut Walmart on Monday, police said. Police said...
darientimes.com
Police: Suspects sought in failed purse-snatching outside Wallingford Stop & Shop
WALLINGFORD — Police on Sunday urged residents to use caution while shopping at local stores and filling up their cars with gas after a pair of thieves attempted to steal a woman’s purse outside a grocery store. The failed robbery took place shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday in...
darientimes.com
Police: Armed intruders break into Bridgeport home with woman and kids inside
BRIDGEPORT — Police continue to investigate an armed home invasion in the 600 block of Brooks Street on Monday morning, a city official said. A woman and her two children were inside the home when the incident occurred, according to city emergency spokesperson Scott Appleby. Emergency dispatchers received a...
darientimes.com
Police: Illegal guns found in cars during West Hartford traffic stops
WEST HARTFORD — Two men were arrested after police say they found loaded handguns in their cars during separate traffic stops. Sergio Cruz, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
darientimes.com
Police: Man found inside Hamden school assaults custodian and steals his car
HAMDEN — Police say a man found inside Wintergreen Magnet School early Tuesday morning assaulted a custodian and then stole his car. In an email to parents, Superintendent Gary Highsmith said the alarm was triggered at the school around 5 a.m. Tuesday. "The custodian was notified of the alarm,...
darientimes.com
How Dorka Juhász, Aaliyah Edwards contributed to UConn women's basketball win: 'When it counted the most'
HARTFORD — With just under three minutes remaining Sunday afternoon against Villanova at the XL Center, UConn women's basketball forward Dorka Juhász let fly a 3-pointer that would have broken a tie. Juhász missed, so she tried again two possessions later. Same spot. Same shot. Same score. It...
