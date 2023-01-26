Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Montebello ID’d
A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Authorities in Huntington Park Identified
A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (January 30, 2022)…Charges Pending for Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 30, 2022)…Police will ask the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to consider filing charges against a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Moreno Valley For Allegedly Trying to Kidnap Girl, 12
A 40-year-old man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley was arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to the incident near the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street on Jan. 18. The girl was...
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Stabbing Suspect Shot by Police in Huntington Park Identified
A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Huntington Park Police officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Felon Arrested for Alleged Weapons Possession in Lake Elsinore
A 39-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon and large capacity magazines, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on...
mynewsla.com
Suspect, Victim Flee Shooting in Long Beach
Police were investigating a shooting in Long Beach Saturday, where the suspect and a possible victim fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. Officers were dispatched at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday to the 5100 block of East Second Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed, Another Critically Injured At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched about 4:05 a.m. to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics rushed the...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
The coroner’s office Sunday released the name of the man shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community of South Los Angeles County. Devan Williams was a 25-year-old resident of Los Angeles, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead in a driveway. Deputies were called at...
mynewsla.com
Anaheim PD Seek Clues in Death of Man Found Unresponsive on Street in Anaheim
Police Sunday sought the public’s assistance with any information regarding the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the middle of a street in Anaheim. Paramedics rushed Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez to a hospital, where the Anaheim resident was pronounced dead, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock.
mynewsla.com
Teenagers Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Long Beach Arrested
Two teenage boys suspected in the fatal shooting and robbery of a 20-year-old man in Long Beach were arrested Friday. Police responded to the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard, around 8:32 p.m. on Jan. 6, regarding a shooting, police said. “Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Car on 101 Freeway Downtown
A pedestrian walking in middle lanes of the Hollywood (101) Freeway early Monday was struck by a car but survived and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The man was struck by a gray Lexus sedan at 3:07 a.m. while walking in middle lanes on the northbound Hollywood Freeway at the Alameda Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach
A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics pronounced him...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Rifle in Pomona
A 54-year-old Chino Hills man suspected of having a loaded rifle in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop in Pomona Friday evening. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 61, Suffering From High Blood Pressure Goes Missing in Palmdale
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated a photo of a missing 61-year-old woman diagnosed with high blood pressure last seen in Palmdale. Sherri Lynn Thompson was last seen about 9 a.m. Saturday in the 38500 block of 10th Place East, near Palmdale Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
