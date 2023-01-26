Argentine Primera División: When it starts, Boca Junior vs. River Plate, top players to watch and what to know

Read full article on original website
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo "Miss" That Rudi Garcia Claims Cost Al Nassr In Saudi Super Cup Loss
Ronaldo did not technically miss. His header was saved by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe.
FIFA bans 4 Uruguay players for disorder at World Cup
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA banned Uruguay players Fernando Muslera and José María Giménez for four games each on Friday for aggressively confronting match officials when the team was eliminated from the World Cup last month. Veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín must also serve one-game bans...
USA 'is increasingly likely to host the 2024 Copa America' as USMNT ramps up World Cup preparations
Talks over the USMNT's involvement have heated up considerably since the World Cup with the US now touted as a host for the 2024 tournament with potential venues discussed.
Guardiola claims Stones ‘not ready’ for game as Arteta waits on Partey injury
Pep Guardiola claimed the centre-back was ‘not ready in the first minutes’ before suffering a hamstring injury, while Thomas Partey also went off in City’s 1-0 FA Cup win
BBC
Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad: Hosts lose ground in title race after goalless stalemate
Real Madrid lost ground in the La Liga title race as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Real Sociedad. The result left Madrid five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who won at Girona on Saturday and three points clear of third-placed Sociedad. Brazil winger Vinicius Junior...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
When the FA Cup fourth-round docket became concrete, there was little chance any recap of the round would start with anything other than the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal. That little chance, fittingly, might’ve been Welsh side Wrexham AFC. Premier League fixtures | Newcastle buys Gordon ]. American...
Copa América 2024 to be played in the United States with 16 teams
Next year’s Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six Concacaf teams. South American soccer body Conmebol said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Soccer-Lazio lose ground after 1-1 draw with Fiorentina
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lazio missed the chance to move up to second in Serie A when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at home on Sunday. Maurizio Sarri's side are now in third place with 38 points, 12 behind leaders Napoli who were playing later on Sunday. Fiorentina are 12th with 24 points.
BBC
Bayern Munich 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga leaders held to third successive draw
Randal Kolo Muani scored a second-half equaliser as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich to a third straight Bundesliga draw. The France international held off Dayot Upamecano's challenge before finding the far corner for his fourth goal in five league appearances. Leroy Sane had given Bayern the lead from Thomas Muller's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Girona vs Barcelona live score, highlights: Lineups are out as Pedri sits
High-flying La Liga leaders Barcelona will hope to extend their lead atop the table and conclude a successful January with victory when they travel to promoted side Girona in a Catalan derby matchup. Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, and...
Yardbarker
Video – Serie A introduces Semi-Automated Offside starting Round 20
This weekend, Serie A became the first domestic league to introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology, also known as SAOT. This new system aims to aid referees in detecting offside positions rather than solely relying on the naked eye, while coming away with swift verdicts. This should be a pleasant news for...
Bustle
David Beckham’s Controversial Qatar Deal Skyrocketed His Net Worth
The FIFA World Cup in 2022 may have kept the hype going around football players like Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, but there’s no forgetting that David Beckham has always been one of the world’s best-known football icons. Signing on professionally at the tender age of 17, Beckham very quickly made his mark as one of the greatest players of his generation. He also married singer and former Spice Girl Victoria Adams, forming quite the power couple in 1999.
