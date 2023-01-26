ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Overbrook High School students visit MilkBoy The Studio in Northern Liberties

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJfLz_0kSRORmh00

Overbrook High School students take a trip to recording studio 00:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A few dozen Overbrook High School students took a trip to a recording studio on Thursday. It's part of a music industry training program by the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

Thursday morning, they were given a tour of MilkBoy The Studio in Northern Liberties by Overbrook alum and hip-hop artist Chill Moody.

He is the featured artist for the Mann's new community Artist-in-Residence Program.

The music industry training program brings opportunities to high school students, from underserved communities.

Students learned everything from songwriting to music production to record labels.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

"Miracle" that Overbrook student survived more than 30 shots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.The 15-year-old student was shot just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school.Thirty-two shots were fired and the boy was shot in the arm and in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy spokesperson Monique Braxton said.The student was with another student when a car rounded a corner and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security planned at Overbrook High School dismissal after shooting nearby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.The 15-year-old student was shot at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school, just before 8:30 a.m.Thirty-two shots were fired and the boy was shot in the arm and in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy Chief of Communications/Spokesperson Monique Braxton said.The student was with another student when a car rounded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple graduate union has indefinite strike, holds rally during Board of Trustees meeting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University's graduate teaching assistants and research assistants are going on an indefinite strike and will have a rally Tuesday afternoon over better benefits, improved working conditions, and negotiate a living wage according to the release from the Temple University Graduate Students' Association.The indefinite strike started on Tuesday and TUGSA says the rally will be at 2:30 p.m. during the Board of Trustees meeting outside of Charles Library at the intersection of 13th and Polett Walk. "For over a year, our union has been trying to work with administration to negotiate a living wage, better benefits, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts

COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Shauna Rivera isn't just helping people cross the road. She's pumping up Birds fans too

JENKINTOWN, Penn., (CBS) -- A Montgomery County crossing guard and devoted Eagles fan is going above and beyond getting people safely across the street. She's also turning heads and getting residents pumped up for Super Bowl LVII.On the field, the Eagles mascot Swoop is a show-stopper. But in Jenkintown, Swoop is stopping traffic. "I was like, oh my gosh that's the Eagles bird. Go Birds," Jenkintown resident Chloe Rajauski said. Another local, Patrick Mizzoni, thinks this is exactly what the town needs. "I think it's bringing a lot of joy to the town," Mizzoni said. While on crosswalk duty, Swoop makes sure people safely...
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Meet the Delco man re-creating Jason Kelce's Mummers hat for a good cause

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) -- Who could forget that famous Mummers-inspired hat worn by Jason Kelce after the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2018?The Delaware County man who made the hat is re-creating them for a good cause. James May is busy sewing an over-the-top white, green and gold hat, which may look familiar to some Eagles fans. It's a replica of the hat Kelce wore as part of a Mummers suit during a passionate speech he gave during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018. "The speech with the underdogs, that was a great, great speech," May said. May, the costume's original designer, is...
FOLSOM, PA
CBS Philly

Future & Friends "One Big Party" tour stops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Continuing the "One Big Party" tour, Grammy Award-winning artist Future and friends added a stop in Philadelphia. The catch is the "friends" are surprise guests in each city.Future & Friends will have one big party at the Wells Fargo Center Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The ticket prices are estimated to be between $55-$240.Artists featured on the tour have been Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Babyface Ray and more. Maybe we will see Philly's own Lil Uzi Vert grace the stage after walking out with the Eagles on their big win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.Future has six nominations for the 2023 Grammys. The nominations are Best Rap Performance for "pushin P", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Beautiful" "Wait For U", Best Rap Song for "pushing P" and "Wait For U", and Best Rap Album for "I Never Liked You."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

We came, we saw, we conquered: Eagles advance to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Birds are heading to Super Bowl LVII and the party is just getting started here in Philly. The way fans started celebrating Sunday night was truly "a Philly thing!"As expected, the city showed up to party in a way that only Philadelphia can do it.It's been five years since we've been to the Super Bowl. So, of course, this city was rocking Sunday night and you can expect those celebrations to continue over the next two weeks.  When they call Eagles fans passionate, it showed. Eagle nation took over from Center City to North Philly as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ATM blown up in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the corner of 56th and Media Streets in Carroll Park.The machine is damaged, but the suspects were not able to get away with any cash.Police have not said whether any arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vigil for Tyre Nichols to be held in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are growing calls for police reform across the country and in our area after videos showed Memphis police involved in the death of Tyre Nichols.And Tuesday afternoon, a vigil will be held for Nichols at a church in West Mount Airy.Nichols' family and their lawyer are expected to speak later Tuesday in Memphis.But until then, the fallout continues as 7 officers have now been removed from duty: two who were placed on leave, and five facing murder charges who have been fired from the department.Preston Hemphill was also removed Jan. 8 along with the other officers. Another officer placed on leave had not been identified.The five officers the department says were "directly involved" in Nichols' death— Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — face charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.   Organizers in our area are holding what they're calling an emergency vigil for Nichols in Mount Airy.That's set to happen at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Germantown Church.It is open to the public.Meantime, funeral services for Nichols will be held Wednesday in Memphis.Four Biden administration officials are expected to attend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

This South Philly dry cleaning business keeps Eagles' uniforms pristine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have you ever wondered what happens to NFL players' uniforms after a game? Do they get a new one every week or are the superstitions about wearing the same jersey true?For over a decade, Linn's One Hour Cleaners in South Philly has kept the Eagles looking as pristine as they play on the field."I'm always screaming at the TV run outta bounds, Joe Lattanzio said. "Don't fall down."After all, he's the one responsible for removing those tough game-day grass stains."This was from last week," Lattanzio said. "They were very good with the jerseys believe it or not."Lattanzio...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

4 suspects in Roxborough High School shooting due in court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four of the six suspects accused of ambushing and shooting football players at Roxborough High School are due before a judge Tuesday.The shooting happened Sept. 27, 2022 just outside the school.Police say six suspects ambushed a group of football players after a scrimmage, wounding four teens and killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.Four of the suspects —  21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher, 17-year-old Zyhied Jones and 16-year-old Saleem Miller —  are set to be arraigned today.All four are facing murder charges along with conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and other charges.Four months after that horrific shooting,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black World War II veterans honored in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ceremony was held in Germantown honoring Black World War II veterans on Saturday.The Aces Veteran Museum paid tribute to four local men.The celebration also marked the re-opening of the museum's Parker Hall which was the United Service Organizations for Black troops during World War II.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2-alarm fire breaks out in Fishtown, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood spread to several homes. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on the 500 block of East Cabot Street.The fast-moving fire reached two alarms.Firefighters battled the flames for about three hours before placing the fire under control.No one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Wales Eagles fan gives a sneak peek of his nest

NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County is expressing his love for the Eagles with his home decor.Dan Williams is a die-hard Eagles fan. He'll tell you that himself.His neighbors know that from the green lights, inflatable football, and Eagles flags that wave outside his North Wales home."We want to turn the volume up here, get everyone excited, get everyone pumped. We want to party and dance from the burbs to Broad Street," Williams said. "If we can turn the volume up a little bit and it gets loud, we'll get excited and that'll push us over the top."Inside...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Southwest adds Super Bowl flights from Philly to Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are lucky enough to get a ticket for the Super Bowl LVII, you still have to get there. Southwest Airlines has you covered.The carrier announced more non-stop flights to Phoenix for fans flying to the game.Days leading up to the big game, Southwest's schedule shows two non-stop flights and ten different itineraries from Philadelphia to Phoenix.Southwest also added more flights to help fans get home after the Super Bowl.We also got word about discounted flights through AAA and others.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly projected to surpass pre-pandemic tourism revenue by end of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has been a destination for sports championships. Visit Philly along with the Convention and Visitors Bureau held an event Tuesday showcasing how the city plans to take advantage of this moment.It was announced that 2022 was a year of growth for the city's tourism hospitality market and the city's winning sports teams played a key role. Tourism economics predict projects Philly is already on pace to surpass pre-pandemic hotel revenue by the end of 2023.From the Phillies World Series run, the Union's MLS Cup appearance to now, the Eagles' Super Bowl berth. Our sports teams are representing the city of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy