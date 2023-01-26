Read full article on original website
Rice County Sheriff Says Memphis Video ‘Disturbing’
Jesse Thomas, Rice County Sheriff, told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today he saw the body cam video of Tyre Nichols arrest in Memphis. He said it was, "hard to watch." Thomas was asked if the video will be used for training purposes. Nichols was beaten by five arresting officers and...
Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Rochester Area Jobless Rate Above 2% For First Time in 9 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Seasonal factors helped push unemployment rates higher across the region in December and Olmsted County recorded a jobless rate above 2% for the first time in 9 months. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the unemployment rate...
Gorgeous Rochester Home in Kutzky Park Featured on ‘For The Love Of Old Homes’ (PHOTOS)
Rochester has a bunch of houses that were built in the 1930's, but there is one that is standing out from the rest. For The Love Of Old Houses, a Facebook group with over 3 million people, finds some of the best homes to feature and recently showcased a Rochester home over on 2nd Street NW.
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Monday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Minnesota in effect from 2:00 am overnight tonight through 10:00 am Monday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child Advisory...
How To Score A Free Dozen Roses And Box Of Truffles
Love... And Winning... Is In the Air (And on the Air) on Quick Country 96.5!. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to get planning. And we have the perfect gift for YOUR Valentine: A dozen roses and a decadent box of truffles!. Don't be that partner who...
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
Rescheduled ‘Bold & Cold’ Activities a ‘Go’ for This Weekend in Owatonna
Many of last weekend's 'Bold & Cold' Festival events and activities in Owatonna were postponed because it was a little TOO bold and cold -- and were rescheduled for this weekend. It looks like a brilliant move, because instead of wind chills near twenty below last weekend, we should be...
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
[Listen] Gordy AG Market Recap Beans Sharply Lower Friday
I was out of the studio Friday helping with the Region 8 Creed Contest in Austin. Late morning checking the markets I was surprised to see beans down pretty hard. Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said beans were down even though the forecast was for dry areas of Argentina to remain dry and the wet areas of Brazile remain wet.
Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams
Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
