New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds!

It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

The Winter Fair is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors and advanced tickets are on sale now on the NYS Winter Fair website.

The Winter Fair will once again feature a Mini-Midway with rides like Roc-o-Plane, the Scrambler, Giant Slide, Merry-go-round, Clown-Around Fun House and the new family Dragon Coaster.

Food from Villa Pizze Fritte will be there along with fair favorites such as Kikk’s Authentic Greek Cuisine, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys, State Fair Sausage Sandwiches, and lots more.

At the Amazon Winter Fair Stage, music performers will include Paul Davie with a Beatles tribute, Letiza, and the blues/rock group The Ripcords, Austin Jimmy Murphy, and many more!

A complete schedule of food vendors and menus as well as entertainment and special features with times can be found on the Winter Fair website.

Advanced tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for teens, pre-teens and seniors and free for children ten and under. At the door, tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for teens, pre-teens and seniors. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

Parking is free for advanced ticket holders at the event and after 7 p.m. it’s $10 for parking.

“We are excited to continue the tradition,” said Steve Becker of Premier Promotions, the Promoter of Winter Fair 2023. “Everyone loves the New York State Fair! We want to give families a chance to experience elements of the Fair during the winter. It’s great to have an event to bring your friends and family to.”

This year’s sponsors of the Winter Fair are Amazon and Maguire, Family of Dealerships.

“At Amazon, we are all about delivering smiles and we know Winter Fair brings a lot of smiles to the Central New York community,” said Irfaan Hafeez, Amazon’s general manager of its SYR1 fulfillment center in Liverpool. “We are proud to sponsor this event and celebrate all of the great things the region has to offer – including the exciting music acts that will be performing on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage.

Onondaga County will be presenting the Winter Fair Fireworks on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at 9:30 p.m. by the Expo Center.

“We are proud to once again be a sponsor for this fun, family-friendly event! The Winter Fair continues to grow each year and I want to thank Amazon for stepping up to help make this event happen. I encourage everyone to check out all the new and exciting things happening at Winter Fair 2023!” Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon

Both Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse will be exhibiting at this event with different departments for outreach with the attendees.

“Syracuse doesn’t just experience the winter season, we embrace it. Winter Fair is a fun way to enjoy all that we love about The Great New York State Fair in the heart of winter,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “Winter Fair helps shorten a long season by giving families another way to celebrate winter and supports our local economy by creating jobs and drawing visitors to our community.”

The Winter Fair is a community event for Central New York and is also an economic boost for the region, bringing in people from across New York State, other states and even Canada.

“In Central New York, we’re creative in finding ways to enjoy the snowy, cold winters, and the Winter Fair is a perfect example,” said New York State Senator Rachel May. “It gives us an inside venue to enjoy fair rides and all the indulgent fair food, and it’s also a great boon for the local economy in the middle of winter when business tends to slow down. Thank you to the New York State Fair for providing the Expo Center, and I look forward to another successful Winter Fair season.”

The Winter Fair also thanks its additional sponsors including United Health Care hosting the Healthcare Village, WellNow Urgent Care, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Upstate Medical University, Bass Pro Shops, Karate John’s, Humana, Colonial Laundromats, ServPro of SW Onondaga County, D’Arcangelo CPAs, Bud Light Seltzer, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, Charles Signs, Ashley Lynn, Seven O’s RV and Kikki’s Authentic Greek Cuisine.

More information can be found on The Winter Fair’s website and updates will be on their Facebook page.

