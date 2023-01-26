ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Winter Fair comes back to the fairgrounds

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter tradition is coming back for its fourth edition of the Winter Fair at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds!

It’s “all the fun of the fair” from February 3-5 at the Winter Fair. The event will feature food, rides, live music and entertainment, crafters, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo
Photo provided by Winter Fair 2023

The Winter Fair is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors and advanced tickets are on sale now on the NYS Winter Fair website.

The Winter Fair will once again feature a Mini-Midway with rides like Roc-o-Plane, the Scrambler, Giant Slide, Merry-go-round, Clown-Around Fun House and the new family Dragon Coaster.

Food from Villa Pizze Fritte will be there along with fair favorites such as Kikk’s Authentic Greek Cuisine, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys, State Fair Sausage Sandwiches, and lots more.

At the Amazon Winter Fair Stage, music performers will include Paul Davie with a Beatles tribute, Letiza, and the blues/rock group The Ripcords, Austin Jimmy Murphy, and many more!

A complete schedule of food vendors and menus as well as entertainment and special features with times can be found on the Winter Fair website.

Advanced tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for teens, pre-teens and seniors and free for children ten and under. At the door, tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for teens, pre-teens and seniors. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

Parking is free for advanced ticket holders at the event and after 7 p.m. it’s $10 for parking.

Photo provided by Winter Fair 2023
Photo provided by Winter Fair 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BaZK_0kSRNdSk00
Photo provided by Winter Fair 2023

“We are excited to continue the tradition,” said Steve Becker of Premier Promotions, the Promoter of Winter Fair 2023. “Everyone loves the New York State Fair! We want to give families a chance to experience elements of the Fair during the winter. It’s great to have an event to bring your friends and family to.”

This year’s sponsors of the Winter Fair are Amazon and Maguire, Family of Dealerships.

“At Amazon, we are all about delivering smiles and we know Winter Fair brings a lot of smiles to the Central New York community,” said Irfaan Hafeez, Amazon’s general manager of its SYR1 fulfillment center in Liverpool. “We are proud to sponsor this event and celebrate all of the great things the region has to offer – including the exciting music acts that will be performing on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage.

Onondaga County will be presenting the Winter Fair Fireworks on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at 9:30 p.m. by the Expo Center.

“We are proud to once again be a sponsor for this fun, family-friendly event! The Winter Fair continues to grow each year and I want to thank Amazon for stepping up to help make this event happen. I encourage everyone to check out all the new and exciting things happening at Winter Fair 2023!”

Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon

Both Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse will be exhibiting at this event with different departments for outreach with the attendees.

“Syracuse doesn’t just experience the winter season, we embrace it. Winter Fair is a fun way to enjoy all that we love about The Great New York State Fair in the heart of winter,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “Winter Fair helps shorten a long season by giving families another way to celebrate winter and supports our local economy by creating jobs and drawing visitors to our community.”

The Winter Fair is a community event for Central New York and is also an economic boost for the region, bringing in people from across New York State, other states and even Canada.

“In Central New York, we’re creative in finding ways to enjoy the snowy, cold winters, and the Winter Fair is a perfect example,” said New York State Senator Rachel May. “It gives us an inside venue to enjoy fair rides and all the indulgent fair food, and it’s also a great boon for the local economy in the middle of winter when business tends to slow down. Thank you to the New York State Fair for providing the Expo Center, and I look forward to another successful Winter Fair season.”

The Winter Fair also thanks its additional sponsors including United Health Care hosting the Healthcare Village, WellNow Urgent Care, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Upstate Medical University, Bass Pro Shops, Karate John’s, Humana, Colonial Laundromats, ServPro of SW Onondaga County, D’Arcangelo CPAs, Bud Light Seltzer, Marriott Syracuse Downtown, Charles Signs, Ashley Lynn, Seven O’s RV and Kikki’s Authentic Greek Cuisine.

More information can be found on The Winter Fair’s website and updates will be on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

Related
WIBX 950

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?

Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY

A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in the process of becoming Upstate Canna Co. in the coming weeks to expand to recreational cannabis customers. "I love cannabis because it helped me in many different ways, and I know a lot of people who it's helped drastically," Andrews said.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid

One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
DUNKIRK, NY
Lite 98.7

New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America

Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lite 98.7

Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings

18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
Lite 98.7

16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State

Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
CNY News

Huge Snowstorm Possible Next Weekend for New York State

This week has been an overall snowier one than the first three weeks of January. A few inches of snow has fallen in much of New York state, while even more than just a few inches of snow have fallen in lake snow belts off of Lake Ontario. Next week...
Syracuse.com

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Central New York, seeks drivers

Hot dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in Central New York. The Wienermobile was spotted outside The Retreat in Liverpool on Friday evening, ahead of several appearances in the Syracuse area this weekend. The famed hot dog-shaped vehicle will be at B’ville Big Chill in Baldwinsville on Saturday from 12-2 p.m., according to the Wienermobile website, and then at Walmart in East Syracuse (6438 Basil Rowe) on Sunday from 11-5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America

A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US

A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy