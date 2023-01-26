ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Videos show a huge fight after a Cleveland Heights high school basketball game, Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen, and more: 3News Daily

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights basketball game limits crowd after 50-student fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights High School will be increasing on-campus security and limiting crowd size at the next basketball game against Maple Heights Friday night. The update comes following a 50-student fight that happened after the Cleveland Heights vs. University Heights basketball game Tuesday Night. In a letter...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Travis and Jason Kelce's parents share plans ahead of NFL Conference Championships

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be well represented as the NFL teams take the field for AFC and NFC Championships this weekend. Cleveland Heights High School alumni Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, one of the top tight ends in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, are both ready to compete in their respective games this weekend.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Destiny Leo scores 23, Cleveland State pulls away in 2nd half for 72-51 win over Oakland

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Destiny Leo scored 23 points and Cleveland State overcame a halftime deficit to beat Oakland 72-51 Saturday afternoon. Down one at the break, the Vikings (19-3, 10-2 Horizon League) out-scored the Golden Grizzlies 46-24 in the third and fourth quarters combined, despite turning the ball over 18 times as a team. Brittni Moore added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Amele Ngwafang notched her fifth double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 boards.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ballislife.com

Hometown Scouting Report: Ohio

Over the past two weeks, I went to my hometown of Cleveland to catch some of the city’s best. Hitting a number of local games throughout the week along with the loaded Chet Mason Invitational. Mason, who was Ohio’s Mr. Basketball and a 10-year pro himself, put together an absolutely loaded event that blended a number of local Cleveland teams and prep schools. Unfortunately, 6-foot-10 five star forward Alier Maluk was a bit banged up with a minor injury, but that certainly didn’t stop the ridiculous amount the event offered.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland native R&B singer to perform during Super Bowl halftime show

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. R&B artist Norelle took to her Instagram page to announce she will be joining Rhianna, who was announced as the headline act in September, in this year’s performance.
CLEVELAND, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Linebacker GA James Laurinaitis leaves for Ohio State

Notre Dame linebacker graduate assistant James Laurinaitis is leaving the Irish for the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Laurinaitis was a star linebacker for Ohio State and was teammates with Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame was James’s first coaching gig at the college level, and this move is very expected. Not only does the allure of returning to your alma mater hold a lot of weight, but coaches tend to move around quite a bit early in their careers.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Tristan Enaruna powers Cleveland State past Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74

CLEVELAND — Tristan Enaruna scored 19 points as Cleveland State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74 on Friday night. Enaruna added eight rebounds and five assists for the Vikings (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Deshon Parker scored 10. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pro and amateur boxers face different business challenges

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native Montana Love is training for his next fight and the professional boxer said that is a full-time job in itself. “Training is about eight hours a day," Love said. On top of that he has to manage his own books. The first step is to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy