Videos show a huge fight after a Cleveland Heights high school basketball game, Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen, and more: 3News Daily

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Brotherly battle: Northeast Ohio natives Travis and Jason Kelce to face off in Super Bowl 2023 as Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Super Bowl LVII is set as the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in football’s biggest night on Sunday, Feb. 12 – and the game will feature some big ties to Northeast Ohio as the Kelce brothers battle it out for the title on opposing teams.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights basketball game limits crowd after 50-student fight
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights High School will be increasing on-campus security and limiting crowd size at the next basketball game against Maple Heights Friday night. The update comes following a 50-student fight that happened after the Cleveland Heights vs. University Heights basketball game Tuesday Night. In a letter...
Travis and Jason Kelce's parents share plans ahead of NFL Conference Championships
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be well represented as the NFL teams take the field for AFC and NFC Championships this weekend. Cleveland Heights High School alumni Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, one of the top tight ends in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, are both ready to compete in their respective games this weekend.
WKYC
Destiny Leo scores 23, Cleveland State pulls away in 2nd half for 72-51 win over Oakland
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Destiny Leo scored 23 points and Cleveland State overcame a halftime deficit to beat Oakland 72-51 Saturday afternoon. Down one at the break, the Vikings (19-3, 10-2 Horizon League) out-scored the Golden Grizzlies 46-24 in the third and fourth quarters combined, despite turning the ball over 18 times as a team. Brittni Moore added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Amele Ngwafang notched her fifth double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 boards.
Cleveland Cavaliers issue statement after release of deadly Memphis beating videos
Shortly after videos showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were released, the Cleveland Cavaliers issued a statement calling for peace and pledging to "be part of the solution."
Ballislife.com
Hometown Scouting Report: Ohio
Over the past two weeks, I went to my hometown of Cleveland to catch some of the city’s best. Hitting a number of local games throughout the week along with the loaded Chet Mason Invitational. Mason, who was Ohio’s Mr. Basketball and a 10-year pro himself, put together an absolutely loaded event that blended a number of local Cleveland teams and prep schools. Unfortunately, 6-foot-10 five star forward Alier Maluk was a bit banged up with a minor injury, but that certainly didn’t stop the ridiculous amount the event offered.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland native R&B singer to perform during Super Bowl halftime show
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WOIO) - One of Cleveland’s own will be featured on football’s biggest stage to perform during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. R&B artist Norelle took to her Instagram page to announce she will be joining Rhianna, who was announced as the headline act in September, in this year’s performance.
Champ Brecksville, runner-up Wadsworth dominate Suburban League wrestling tournament
GRANGER, Ohio — Each year just before the final stretch of the wrestling season there’s an easy place to see defending state champions, hopeful state qualifiers and some of the best high school wrestling Ohio has to offer: the Suburban League tournament. This season’s tournament was no exception...
Cleveland Guardians: What can we expect in 2023? What about Bally’s Problems? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I’m still feeling good about the Guardians for 2023. The Guards Fest was a terrific event. So I’m talking some baseball:. QUESTION: Are the Guardians done making major moves?
No. 1 St. Edward stays perfect with 65-59 win at No. 3 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s undefeated march continues. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead at St. Vincent-St. Mary before holding on Friday night in Akron for a 65-59 victory at LeBron James Arena. The Eagles (15-0), who are ranked atop the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25,...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Linebacker GA James Laurinaitis leaves for Ohio State
Notre Dame linebacker graduate assistant James Laurinaitis is leaving the Irish for the same position with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Laurinaitis was a star linebacker for Ohio State and was teammates with Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame was James’s first coaching gig at the college level, and this move is very expected. Not only does the allure of returning to your alma mater hold a lot of weight, but coaches tend to move around quite a bit early in their careers.
WKYC
Tristan Enaruna powers Cleveland State past Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74
CLEVELAND — Tristan Enaruna scored 19 points as Cleveland State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-74 on Friday night. Enaruna added eight rebounds and five assists for the Vikings (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Deshon Parker scored 10. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio officials react to video release of deadly Memphis police beating
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials throughout Northeast Ohio reacted to the released video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis. Nichols, who was Black, died three days following the incident, according to the Associated Press. Cleveland City...
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
spectrumnews1.com
Pro and amateur boxers face different business challenges
CLEVELAND — Cleveland native Montana Love is training for his next fight and the professional boxer said that is a full-time job in itself. “Training is about eight hours a day," Love said. On top of that he has to manage his own books. The first step is to...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery numbers with $572 million jackpot for January 28, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $572 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200,000 prize: 2 winners. $50,000 prize: 2 winners. $400 prize: 22 winners.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
Baldwin Wallace swim team bus hit by stolen vehicle: Police
A bus shuttling the Baldwin Wallace University swim teams was hit by a stolen vehicle Saturday morning, Fairview Park police confirmed.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
WKYC
