Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt

Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
NBC Los Angeles

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI

PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Eagles Advance to Super Bowl With Rout of 49ers in NFC Title Game

Super Bowl-bound Eagles are the gold standard and more in Roob's 10 obs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Two Super Bowls in six years. Jeff Lurie was about 20 years too early when he said it, but this franchise really is the gold standard right now. They're that good.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Los Angeles

Report: Dolphins Not Expected to Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency

Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals

Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Joe Burrow Arrives in Pink Outfit Ahead of Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game

Joe Brr takes center stage in another cold fit. The Cincinatti Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, was caught arriving into Kansas City ahead of his team's AFC Championship title game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Burrow was seen, looking extremely calm in a pink denim jacket and...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Drake Places $1.1 million Bet on Chiefs Over Bengals in AFC Title Game

Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Drake took to Instagram late...
CINCINNATI, OH

