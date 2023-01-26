Read full article on original website
Zanmato
3d ago
Why ask for volunteers when the DemocRAT Crime Syndicate can just call a state of emergency and force everyone to take it.
11
Soli Fuentes
3d ago
I ended up chronic Lyme because doctors refused to test. By the time they did I had nerve damage The antibiotics did not work and cause muscle rupture. I decided on natural medicine. Today I’m clear of all Lyme and coinfections but damage I’d done. TESTING US KEY . If docs would have tested me when I first asked and numerous other times I asked I wouldn’t have permanent nerve damage
3
Kindergarten vaccination rates trend downward, Ohio health officials fight back
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said national vaccine rates for young children are down for the third year in a row.
Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage persists
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. On March 1, nearly all Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) formula alternatives introduced in 2022 will come to an end. This means if you’re a WIC parent you will not be able […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio lawmakers propose extending working hours for teens on school nights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Conservative lawmakers in Ohio want to allow teens to work longer hours on school nights. According to one Republican Senator, teen workers in Ohio should be permitted to work until 9 p.m. on school nights. Currently, section 4109.07 of the Ohio Revised Code only allows teens to work until 7 p.m.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
Coyotes are more active in Ohio this season: How to keep your pets safe
Coyote mating season is upon us, meaning that sightings are likely to go up across the state of Ohio in the coming months.
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
TRAIN Act hopes to curb post-COVID nursing shortage
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The long shadow of COVID still hangs over many professions, but none have struggled as much as nursing. So many were driven away by the pressure and danger that it’s become a years-long campaign to hire them back. But with so many having left the field—Congress is focused on making sure […]
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: Hand-feeding Chickadees
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and the Abortion Fund of Ohio argued […]
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
Fix Ohio’s new photo voter ID law to make sure veterans, suspended drivers can vote: editorial
Thanks to a bill Republicans rammed through the General Assembly during the December lame duck, and that Gov. Mike DeWine signed Jan 6, Ohio is saddled with what The Washington Post termed “one of the most restrictive voter-ID laws in the country” -- House Bill 458. The Columbus Dispatch found the new Ohio law to be stricter than other states that require an ID.
WSLS
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial of the largest bribery scheme in Ohio political history will have to wait one more day. The trial against former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, which has seen only two days in the courtroom since beginning […]
NBC4 Columbus
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
Overnight Weather Forecast 01-29-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jgDfdU. Householder trial postponed due to COVID-19. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HldxwT. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ …. Grandmother releases statement in Ky’air Thomas’ death. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/409IwV7. Fans react to Bengals loss in AFC Championship game. Fans react to Bengals...
