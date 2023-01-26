Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
worldboxingnews.net
All of the Lines: Stabbed twice, Kell Brook snort clip a wake-up call
Kell Brook has to re-evaluate his lifestyle outside the ring after a viral video of his extracurricular activity added to being stabbed twice during his life. Despite denials that Brook snorted drugs in a video shared widely on social media, reports about the Yorkshireman’s wayward behavior have dogged him for years.
worldboxingnews.net
The real truth about all Gervonta Davis Pay Per View numbers
World Boxing News provides an update on the latest regarding Pay Per View numbers for the last event featuring Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis. “Tank” seems to have sold a different number of Pay Per Views each day for his last fight with Hector Garcia if the social media rumor mill is to be believed.
worldboxingnews.net
George Ashie gets all clear after horrific Alexis Rocha beatdown KO
World Boxing News is pleased to report that George Ashie fully recovered from his hellacious knockout at the hands of Alexis Rocha. Ashie was out of his depth and took a sustained beating against Rocha. The fight could have sympathetically been halted around the fifth session on Saturday night. However,...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
worldboxingnews.net
Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized
Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
worldboxingnews.net
Bizarro Deontay Wilder: I was hand selected in my mother’s womb
Deontay Wilder continues his trip into the bizarro world as the former heavyweight champion enlightens his fans on his state of mind. As World Boxing News pointed out last week, Wilder’s social media activity exploded at the back end of January. Before this month, you could count on your...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao readies a huge counter-punch for $20m lawsuit
Manny Pacquiao has a counter-punch lined up for his defense as the boxing legend prepares to fight off a $20 million lawsuit. Paradigm Sports will attempt to block Pacquiao from earning any future money until he pays back a settlement they claimed in a legal dispute. Audie Attar, the representative...
Comments / 0