Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
George Ashie gets all clear after horrific Alexis Rocha beatdown KO
World Boxing News is pleased to report that George Ashie fully recovered from his hellacious knockout at the hands of Alexis Rocha. Ashie was out of his depth and took a sustained beating against Rocha. The fight could have sympathetically been halted around the fifth session on Saturday night. However,...
worldboxingnews.net
All of the Lines: Stabbed twice, Kell Brook snort clip a wake-up call
Kell Brook has to re-evaluate his lifestyle outside the ring after a viral video of his extracurricular activity added to being stabbed twice during his life. Despite denials that Brook snorted drugs in a video shared widely on social media, reports about the Yorkshireman’s wayward behavior have dogged him for years.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘needs help’ – ‘somebody take the phone off him!’
Deontay Wilder is displaying out-of-the-ordinary behavior for the fifth day straight after one of his social channels exploded with activity. Wilder is now facing claims of being drunk, on something, or hacked by fans attempting to work out what is happening. Someone even pleaded with his team to “take his...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao offer denied as Terence Crawford makes moves
World Boxing News can reveal that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao never received an offer to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on BLK Prime. Crawford vs Pacquiao, a much-talked-about 147-pound clash for some years, won’t be happening on the newly formed Pay Per View streaming service. Manny Pacquiao vs...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted
World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
worldboxingnews.net
Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized
Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
worldboxingnews.net
Bizarro Deontay Wilder: I was hand selected in my mother’s womb
Deontay Wilder continues his trip into the bizarro world as the former heavyweight champion enlightens his fans on his state of mind. As World Boxing News pointed out last week, Wilder’s social media activity exploded at the back end of January. Before this month, you could count on your...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao readies a huge counter-punch for $20m lawsuit
Manny Pacquiao has a counter-punch lined up for his defense as the boxing legend prepares to fight off a $20 million lawsuit. Paradigm Sports will attempt to block Pacquiao from earning any future money until he pays back a settlement they claimed in a legal dispute. Audie Attar, the representative...
Comments / 0