KGUN 9
Police close park after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
KTAR.com
Two Valley men killed in separate shootings on Saturday
PHOENIX — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two Valley men dead on Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 44th and Whitton avenues just after 8 p.m., according to a press release. They found a victim there and he was transported to...
One dead after shooting near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive
One man is dead following a shooting near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive Sunday morning.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home
PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police: Man arrested while setting up Molotov cocktails in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said that they had made an arrest in connection with multiple incidents wherein Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives surveilling the Mercado Del Lago shopping center on Hayden Road in Scottsdale saw...
onscene.tv
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House At High Speed | Tempe
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision with one vehicle into a house near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:00 AM. Upon arrival crews found a white pickup truck that had crashed at high speed and struck a house with the driver trapped inside.
AZFamily
Graphic video: Body cameras show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
Civil rights attorney weighs in on video showing beating death of Tyre Nichols. Attorney Ben Taylor talks about what he saw in the videos and why the now-former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in of Tyre Nichols' death. New function on CBP One App helps migrants with the...
Teen Girls Missing From Mesa, Arizona Group Home Found Dead In Water Basin
Kamryn Meyers and Sitlalli Avelar reportedly left a group home on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found nearby. Two teenage girls who walked away from their Mesa, Arizona group home in early January have been found dead. Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were both living at a Powerhouse...
fox10phoenix.com
Robbery suspect wanted for stealing jewelry from Phoenix Curacao store
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a Curacao store in west Phoenix last year. On Jan. 14, 2022, a man stole jewelry from a store counter at a location near 79th Avenue and Thomas before running away, according to Silent Witness. "As he's running out...
KGUN 9
Charging e-bike batteries cause two fires in one night at Arizona home
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike...
ABC 15 News
One dead after allegedly breaking into El Mirage house
One man is dead after he and three other armed individuals allegedly forced entry into a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads Saturday evening. Officials say when the four individuals broke in, one of the occupants of the house fired at the group. One of the suspects was shot...
AZFamily
Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
fox10phoenix.com
One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
AZFamily
Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
