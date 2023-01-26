Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Schofield continues rise with dominant schooling
A superstar in the making, Austin, Texas’s Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) added rounds to his resume in a 10-round match that went the distance against Humacao, Puerto Rico’s Alberto Mercado (17-4-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBA International Lightweight Title. All three judges...
worldboxingnews.net
All of the Lines: Stabbed twice, Kell Brook snort clip a wake-up call
Kell Brook has to re-evaluate his lifestyle outside the ring after a viral video of his extracurricular activity added to being stabbed twice during his life. Despite denials that Brook snorted drugs in a video shared widely on social media, reports about the Yorkshireman’s wayward behavior have dogged him for years.
worldboxingnews.net
George Ashie gets all clear after horrific Alexis Rocha beatdown KO
World Boxing News is pleased to report that George Ashie fully recovered from his hellacious knockout at the hands of Alexis Rocha. Ashie was out of his depth and took a sustained beating against Rocha. The fight could have sympathetically been halted around the fifth session on Saturday night. However,...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ’s absurd idea realized as boxing gets insulted
World Boxing News pinpointed an absurd boxing idea revealed in an interview with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs recently. Little did we know that in the same month, the ridiculous notion would come true as the sport gets disrespected further. This time, though, there can be no hiding by the...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao offer denied as Terence Crawford makes moves
World Boxing News can reveal that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao never received an offer to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on BLK Prime. Crawford vs Pacquiao, a much-talked-about 147-pound clash for some years, won’t be happening on the newly formed Pay Per View streaming service. Manny Pacquiao vs...
worldboxingnews.net
The real truth about all Gervonta Davis Pay Per View numbers
World Boxing News provides an update on the latest regarding Pay Per View numbers for the last event featuring Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis. “Tank” seems to have sold a different number of Pay Per Views each day for his last fight with Hector Garcia if the social media rumor mill is to be believed.
worldboxingnews.net
Golden Boy star Alexis Rocha’s sickening knockout criticized
Welterweight Alex Rocha had the shine taken off his superb stoppage over George Ashie on a night of celebration for Golden Boy Promotions. Rocha took out late substitute Ashie in the seventh round after a systematic and sustained beatdown for the duration. Many who witnessed the fight, namely those involved...
worldboxingnews.net
Artur Beterbiev eyes Dmitry Bivol after stopping Anthony Yarde
WBC/WBO/IBF unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) retained his 100% knockout ratio on Saturday night by scoring an eighth-round technical knockout victory against British puncher Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) at OVO Arena Wembley in London. At the time of the stoppage, two judges had Yarde winning...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao readies a huge counter-punch for $20m lawsuit
Manny Pacquiao has a counter-punch lined up for his defense as the boxing legend prepares to fight off a $20 million lawsuit. Paradigm Sports will attempt to block Pacquiao from earning any future money until he pays back a settlement they claimed in a legal dispute. Audie Attar, the representative...
Comments / 0