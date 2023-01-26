Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
KWQC
Pat McGrath Bridge on Harrison street in Davenport experiencing wear and tear
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People who use the bike path that runs underneath the bridge are concerned about debris falling from the bridge onto the path. Agencies like Davenport Park and Recreation, Public Works and Department of Transportation are aware of the situation. For a bridge that has been active...
KWQC
“Love like Louden” blood drive
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Muscatine is acknowledging the life of a child lost too soon to medical complications. The Lofgren family hosted a blood drive Saturday morning to honor their 2-year-old son Louden Lofgren, who passed away after surgical complications. “Louden was a 2-year-old who passed away...
KWQC
Frozen Fat Fondo Fest is back at Credit Island in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”
Pen City Current
The big marble sure can slam us around
Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
KWQC
The Market: Pet Presents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson with The Market, A Journey To Joy shares several pet related items, that are all uniquely handmade for pets and their owners.
KWQC
Former Davenport City Council member selected to fill county board vacancy
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Former Davenport City Council member Rita Rawson will fill the vacancy on the Scott County Board of Supervisors. Rawson was selected from a pool of 27 applicants by a three-member panel made up of Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins, Treasurer Tony Knobbe, and Recorder Rita Vargas.
KWQC
Moline Fire Department recognizes off-duty engineer’s response to 53rd Street fire
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department recognized the quick actions of one off-duty engineer who responded to a 16-unit apartment complex fire that took place earlier this week. Friday, Moline Fire Department Fire Chief Regenwether recognized Engineer Michael Herrick for his quick actions and response, while off-duty to the...
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
KWQC
Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KWQC
Gunpowder causes explosion during Colona house fire
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Colona Fire Department officials say an explosion happened in a house Thursday while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in the home. Fire personnel responded at 10:29 p.m. to a structure fire on Ballegeer Lane. Firefighters on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story home and began an offensive fire attack. While performing the attack, an explosion from the basement happened, leaving fire personnel inside the house disorientated from the noise and impact, according to a press release.
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
KCRG.com
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Community members and racial equity advocacy groups in Cedar Rapids held a town hall, asking for more information on the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker.
KWQC
RAGBRAI’s route ending in Davenport for the 50th annual race
Check out high school basketball highlights from around the QCA. Both Augustana’s men’s and women’s basketball teams knocked off Illinois Wesleyan. Check out high school wrestling highlights. First Alert Forecast 01/28/23. Updated: 18 hours ago. FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory continues through 3 AM.
KWQC
Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities, a 35-bed critical illness recovery hospital moved to the third floor of the Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. A hospital-in-a-hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those with cardiac conditions, neurological...
