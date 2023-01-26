ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KCRG.com

RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The eight major cities that will be used as waypoints along the route of RAGBRAI in 2023 have been announced. The cities listed as overnight towns for the 50th anniversary of the statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport. This is a more southern route than the path the 2022 ride took, and generally a bit south of the 2021 ride.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
ANAMOSA, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

“Love like Louden” blood drive

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Muscatine is acknowledging the life of a child lost too soon to medical complications. The Lofgren family hosted a blood drive Saturday morning to honor their 2-year-old son Louden Lofgren, who passed away after surgical complications. “Louden was a 2-year-old who passed away...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Frozen Fat Fondo Fest is back at Credit Island in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

The big marble sure can slam us around

Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

The Market: Pet Presents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson with The Market, A Journey To Joy shares several pet related items, that are all uniquely handmade for pets and their owners.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KCRG.com

McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
ANAMOSA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Gunpowder causes explosion during Colona house fire

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Colona Fire Department officials say an explosion happened in a house Thursday while firefighters were extinguishing a fire in the home. Fire personnel responded at 10:29 p.m. to a structure fire on Ballegeer Lane. Firefighters on scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story home and began an offensive fire attack. While performing the attack, an explosion from the basement happened, leaving fire personnel inside the house disorientated from the noise and impact, according to a press release.
COLONA, IL
KWQC

Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
BURLINGTON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home

Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers

NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KWQC

RAGBRAI’s route ending in Davenport for the 50th annual race

DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities, a 35-bed critical illness recovery hospital moved to the third floor of the Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. A hospital-in-a-hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those with cardiac conditions, neurological...
DAVENPORT, IA

