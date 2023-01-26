ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Mary Earith-Nielsen Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago

A Memorial Service for 71 year old Mary Earith-Nielsen, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirkman Community Building in Kirkman, Iowa. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Tabor, Iowa on April 8 at 1:00 p.m. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband Carl Nielsen of Harlan, IA; children, Erik Nielsen of Harlan, IA, Kim (Joe) Petersen of Walnut, IA, and Jenny Nielsen of Auburn, IL; siblings, Ruthie (Bob) Zarek of Bellevue, NE, and Priscilla (Wes) McGinnis of Nebraska City, NE; 6 grandchildren; many other family members and friends.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Shannon Goeser Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 85 year old Shannon Goeser of Council Bluffs will be Tuesday, January 31st at 11AM at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan. Visitation will be Monday, January 30th from 5PM to 8PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. A Wake Service will be at 7PM. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery at a later date. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

James “Jimmy” Brannan Obituary

James “Jimmy” Charles Brannan, age 74, of Audubon, IA, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Audubon, IA.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Larry Mulford Obituary

Funeral Services for 79 year old Larry Mulford of Audubon will be Monday, January 30th at 2PM at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mervin Coffman Obituary

Graveside Services for 71 year old Mervin Coffman of Elk Horn, formerly of Shelby will be at a later date. The Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors are 3 Siblings – Meredith (Marilyn) Coffman of Hot Springs, AR; Lynda (Eugene) Wahling of Shelby, IA, Laurae (Donald) Kingsbury of Omaha, NE; Many Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Melissa Ihnen receives Distinguished Service Award

(Atlantic) Melissa Ihnen received the Distinguished Service Award during the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner Saturday evening. Bailey Smith, Executive Director of the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, said this year they received 17 nominations. She read the nomination letter for Melissa Ihnen…. Melissa Ihnen praised...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rescue Personnel Respond to Rollover Accident in Cass County

(Atlantic) Cass EMS and the Atlantic Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Atlantic. The call went out at 11:30 a.m. of a woman trapped in the vehicle on Nishna Street, south of 29th Street. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed. However, a second ambulance was called to the scene for the possible transfer of a second patient. No other details are available at this time.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Sheriff’s Report

(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says on January 17th Deputies responded to a Domestic Violence call in the 400 block of Loomis Avenue in Corning. Upon further investigation, 38-year-old Kimberly Bloom was arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Offense (Marijuana), and Interference with Official Acts. Bloom was transported to the Adams County Jail and was held without bond.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

SHIFT ATL Non-Profit Housing Redevelopment Funding on Atlantic City Council Agenda

(Atlantic) Members of Shift ATL will appear at the Atlantic City Council Meeting on Wednesday to request funding for Nonprofit Housing Redevelopment Funding. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the non-profit group is buying another house to flip and is requesting loan funds from the City to go towards rehabilitation. The city had a similar arrangement with SHIFT, and it went well. Lund says the withdrawal and repayment would occur within the Fiscal Year 2024 and would not negatively affect the fund balance.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Tops St. Albert in Boy’s Hoops

(Atlantic) Four players scoring double-figures led Atlantic to a 68-50 win over St. Albert on Friday night at Atlantic. Colton Rasmussen led Atlantic with 20 points, Nolan Waters and Jackson McLaren 14, and Caden Andersen finished with 12. Colton Rasmussen’s three-point basket pushed the Trojans to a 9-6 lead, extended...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County officials exploring video kiosk for jail visitors

(Audubon) The process for visiting someone inside the jail could be changing in Audubon County. A discussion item at the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Tuesday centered around a new video kiosk. “What it will do is allow visitors that are visiting people in the jail to visit via a video screen. Now they have to visit through a portal where they can see into the jail. This could potentially give more privacy to any others that are in the jail that are not part of that visitation.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy