Mary Earith-Nielsen Obituary

A Memorial Service for 71 year old Mary Earith-Nielsen, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirkman Community Building in Kirkman, Iowa. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Tabor, Iowa on April 8 at 1:00 p.m. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband Carl Nielsen of Harlan, IA; children, Erik Nielsen of Harlan, IA, Kim (Joe) Petersen of Walnut, IA, and Jenny Nielsen of Auburn, IL; siblings, Ruthie (Bob) Zarek of Bellevue, NE, and Priscilla (Wes) McGinnis of Nebraska City, NE; 6 grandchildren; many other family members and friends.