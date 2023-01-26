Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Tesla subpoenaed by Justice Department for full self-driving
The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" features, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published Tuesday. In the filing, which was reported on by multiple media outlets, Tesla confirmed that the Justice Department had requested documents,...
MotorAuthority
Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R, 2023 24 Hours of Daytona results: Car News Headlines
Chevrolet is jumping into the customer racing game. The Bowtie brand will offer a GT3-spec customer race car based on the C8 Corvette Z06 in time for the 2024 motorsports season, and the covers came off this past weekend at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona. The Daytona race served...
MotorAuthority
Electrify America EV fast chargers coming in 50-mile intervals
Electrify America on Monday announced an agreement with TravelCenters of America (TA) to install EV fast chargers at the latter's rest stops. TA and Electrify America hope to install 1,000 individual DC fast-charging stations at 200 locations along major highways over five years, with the first stations coming online in 2023, according to a joint press release.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class receives fresh looks, plug-in hybrid grade
Mercedes-Benz has introduced a mid-cycle update for the GLE-Class to keep the popular mid-size luxury SUV looking and feeling fresh. The updates are mild, even for a mid-cycle update, though they do see electrification added across the lineup, in addition to the return of a plug-in hybrid grade. The current...
MotorAuthority
Porsche Vision 357, Audi Activesphere: This Week's Top Photos
Porsche celebrated this week 75 years since the registration of its first sports car, an assuming 356 known as No. 1. To mark the anniversary, Porsche imagined what the 356 might look like if it were designed today. The result is the beautiful Vision 357 concept. Audi also revealed a...
MotorAuthority
GMC sells rights to first 2024 Hummer EV SUV as pre-production starts
GMC auctioned off the rights to the first customer example of the 2024 Hummer EV SUV over the weekend to help raise funds for charity. The auction took place during Barrett-Jackson's annual sale in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the rights to the first 2024 Ford Mustang were also sold. The final...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mazda CX-90 ushers in three-row RWD platform with turbo inline-6
Mazda just took its first giant leap into the future and is ready to plug in while aiming to fit the entire family. On Tuesday, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 made its debut. With new hybrid powertrains, rear-wheel-drive-based platform, and three rows of seats, it has more boring competition in its sights.
MotorAuthority
Rights to first 2024 Ford Mustang sold for $565,000 at auction
Ford offered up the rights to the first customer example of its redesigned 2024 Mustang via a charity auction over the weekend, and the final bid came in at $565,000. The sale took place at Barrett-Jackson's annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and all proceeds are to be donated to JDRF, a charity that supports the fight against diabetes. The auction also saw the sale of the rights to the first 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.
MotorAuthority
Audi buys stake in Sauber F1 team
Audi has purchased a stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team, ahead of its plan to compete in the sport from 2026 as both a constructor and power unit supplier. The purchase was announced on Monday by Sauber, which described the deal as a minority stake. Audi could gradually increase the stake in the lead-up to its 2026 entry in an effort to gain more control of the team.
MotorAuthority
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots
Hyundai looks to be readying a radical redesign for the Santa Fe, as evidenced by a prototype recently spotted in the wild. The Santa Fe is Hyundai's oldest SUV nameplate and the current fourth-generation model is a top seller for the brand, with almost 120,000 sold in the U.S. alone in 2022.
