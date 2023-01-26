Ford offered up the rights to the first customer example of its redesigned 2024 Mustang via a charity auction over the weekend, and the final bid came in at $565,000. The sale took place at Barrett-Jackson's annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and all proceeds are to be donated to JDRF, a charity that supports the fight against diabetes. The auction also saw the sale of the rights to the first 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO