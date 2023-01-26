ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 25

Santa Claws
3d ago

He has been consequential for Biden, Inc., but not for his coke straw art. But don't blame the art dealer. He is making money, too in this "pay for access" laundering scheme.

Reply
11
not the big guy
3d ago

Finger paintings? So hunter can spit out 1 an hour averaging 150gs. Well I guess that's more lucrative than working at burisma for 87gs a month

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Fox News

Fox News

948K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy