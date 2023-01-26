A 1990 Magazine Cover Of Bill Laimbeer Was Used As A Dartboard By Many NBA Fans Outside Detroit

Bill Laimbeer was on a magazine cover in 1990 in an advertisement for Converse, and many fans outside of Detroit used that picture as a dartboard.

The Detroit Pistons have won championships in multiple eras, but for two seasons to end the 1980s and start the 1990s, they looked like they might become a dynasty. The Bad Boy Pistons, led by Isiah Thomas, won back-to-back championships, ending the dominance of Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the East and slowing the ascent of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

One would assume that a team like this is respected deeply within the NBA. But they are perhaps the most hated group in the league's long history. Their rough, physical style of play angered many of their legendary opponents, and Isiah Thomas is beefing with 90s greats to this day. John Salley, Rick Mahorn, and Dennis Rodman were all hated as well, but perhaps no player was disliked as much as Bill Laimbeer .

NBA Fans Used A Magazine Cover Of Bill Laimbeer As A Dartboard

Bill Laimbeer was a bruising center for the Pistons, a 4-time All-Star thanks to his excellent shooting and rebounding skills. But he was known best for his physical style of play, often delivering hard and borderline dirty hits to opposing stars. Michael Jordan called him the dirtiest player in the NBA, Charles Barkley went so far as to punch him , and even Larry Bird despised him . And this dislike bled into their fanbases as well.

The shoe itself doesn't seem bad at all, but having Bill Laimbeer associated with it was sure to make fans of every fanbase other than Detroit angry. Those teams and Laimbeer were hated, and comments from now make it seem like that hasn't done away entirely.

"And just by virtue of this ad, there was NO WAY me nor any of my friends were getting that shoe." "The shoe is cold but Laimbeer was/is a bum." "I'd use it as a dartboard still."

"Bill Laimbeer might be the dirtiest player ever." "He was overrated and a dirty player." "Without a shadow of a doubt, the most punchable face in NBA history." "Who can blame those fans?" "Bro fought the camera man after this shoot...probably." "This has to one of the douchiest looking ads in the history of advertisements." "Bill Laimbeer has always sucked."

There is no doubt that Bill Laimbeer's name will always be associated with some rough plays, but Detroit will always love him. His number is retired by the Pistons, and dirty or not, he got results for the franchise. There are a few NBA players that are universally disliked, but it's hard to compare them to Bill Laimbeer.

