WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON ON FRIDAY FOR WEST POLK COUNTY

Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WORKING TO WIDEN RESIDENTAL STREETS AFTER BLIZZARD
The City of Crookston announced that the Public Works Department is blading residential streets today to widen them due to the wind and snow. The city thanks the public for their patience.
Multiple crashes on I-29 north of Fargo Thursday night; no injuries
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck by a semi northbound on I-29 near Argusville around 7 p.m. Thursday. A state trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash and the SUV was parked with its emergency lights flashing in the passing lane. The vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the lane. The trooper had exited the patrol vehicle to check on those in the vehicles involved in the crash when a semi towing an empty cattle trailer struck the rear of the parked patrol SUV. The semi then jackknifed into the median. No one was injured.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
Chris A. Fuglie – Notice of Passing
Chris A. Fuglie, age 50, of Ulen, MN, passed away on Wednesday,. January 25, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00. a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Maranatha Free. Lutheran Church, Ulen.
VEHICLE CRASHES INTO CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL COMMONS WINDOW DURING GIRLS’ BASKETBALL GAME
During the Crookston High School Girls’ Basketball game against East Grand Forks last night, a vehicle crashed into the door and windows at the back of the High School Commons room, damaging the door, a window frame pillars and breaking several panes of glass at the rear entrance door. Thankfully nobody was injured.
KROX TO BROADCAST MULTI-USE ATHLETIC COMPLEX MEETING LIVE ON JANUARY 30
KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM) will broadcast the Crookston School District Multi-use Athletic Complex meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty live on the radio. Superintendent Dave Kuehn will give a presentation for about 10 to 15 minutes and then will open up for questions. If you would like to...
Harwood parents frustrated over canceled bus routes
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Harwood are frustrated because their school bus routes have been canceled next week. West Fargo Public Schools confirmed through a text message that Routes 21,52,55, and 56 will all be canceled the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023. We reached...
Fargo Police Chief Responds to Tyre Nichols Beating Death Incident
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski issued a statement soon after the Tyre Nichols video was released late Friday evening. He called the officers actions “unacceptable” and say they conflict with the larger policing profession. Zibolski also stated, quote, “We are committed to treating...
Fargo zoning ordinance prevents man from continuing auto repair business after 42 years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo business owner used to be able to run his auto repair shop on his property despite it being in a residential area. Since he sold the property, the city says he needs to stop running his business in March. “I was told that...
15 year-old boy found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo police say that 15 year-old, Holden Lee, was found safe at 9:10 p.m., Friday, January 27. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in...
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Fargo zoning ordinance threatens auto repair business after 42 years of business
FARGO, (KFGO) – Since Fargo business owner John Bultman sold his property in march, he has been told by the city he can no longer do business. “I was told that I’d be grandfathered in and I’d be able to stay on until I retired,” Bultman said.
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS INTERNATIONAL FALLS THIS AFTERNOON – ON KROX
FIRST PERIOD – SECOND PERIOD –
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 28, 2023
The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
