ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON ON FRIDAY FOR WEST POLK COUNTY

kroxam.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Multiple crashes on I-29 north of Fargo Thursday night; no injuries

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck by a semi northbound on I-29 near Argusville around 7 p.m. Thursday. A state trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash and the SUV was parked with its emergency lights flashing in the passing lane. The vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the lane. The trooper had exited the patrol vehicle to check on those in the vehicles involved in the crash when a semi towing an empty cattle trailer struck the rear of the parked patrol SUV. The semi then jackknifed into the median. No one was injured.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Chris A. Fuglie – Notice of Passing

Chris A. Fuglie, age 50, of Ulen, MN, passed away on Wednesday,. January 25, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00. a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Maranatha Free. Lutheran Church, Ulen.
ULEN, MN
kroxam.com

KROX TO BROADCAST MULTI-USE ATHLETIC COMPLEX MEETING LIVE ON JANUARY 30

KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM) will broadcast the Crookston School District Multi-use Athletic Complex meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty live on the radio. Superintendent Dave Kuehn will give a presentation for about 10 to 15 minutes and then will open up for questions. If you would like to...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Harwood parents frustrated over canceled bus routes

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Harwood are frustrated because their school bus routes have been canceled next week. West Fargo Public Schools confirmed through a text message that Routes 21,52,55, and 56 will all be canceled the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2023. We reached...
HARWOOD, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police Chief Responds to Tyre Nichols Beating Death Incident

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski issued a statement soon after the Tyre Nichols video was released late Friday evening. He called the officers actions “unacceptable” and say they conflict with the larger policing profession. Zibolski also stated, quote, “We are committed to treating...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

15 year-old boy found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo police say that 15 year-old, Holden Lee, was found safe at 9:10 p.m., Friday, January 27. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 28, 2023

The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy