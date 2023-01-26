ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America

Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
Wine and Dine festival continues in Albany

The 2023 Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Grand Gala dinner is Saturday evening. The annual event brings some of the best chefs in the area to prepare a delicious meal paired with wine. 100 percent of the proceeds from the grand gala will go toward their mission to providing...
10 Hilarious Times Upstate NY Was Mentioned in TV and Film

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 20+ years, you know that plenty of Hollywood's greatest movies and tv shows have filmed practically right in our backyard. Like when Gilded Age was filmed right here in Albany, Cohoes, and Troy. Karolyi even posted some cool before and after shots of Troy locations they filmed at during Season 2 of the show. And who could forget about Salt, the movie where Angelina Jolie performed a shootout chase scene on I-787. Townsquare Media's own Brian Cody from WGNA's morning show has 10 unforgettable facts about this epic scene if you'd like to read more. Regardless of what show or movie it is, it's great to see your hometown on the big screen, but what about hearing its name come out of a famous actor's mouth? That's pretty satisfying if you ask me.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?

Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
PDT Market To Open in Downtown Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A new market in downtown Saratoga Springs is preparing to open soon. PDT Market is “six to eight weeks” away from opening its new location at 55 Railroad Place, said owner Adam Foti, who described PDT Market as a “specialty grocery store,” with many other offerings.
Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?

We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
Schenectady hosts 7th annual Soup Stroll

Happening Saturday – the 7th annual Soup Stroll is on its way to Schenectady. A record 34 restaurants are offering a variety of soup flavors to try. The event will take place in downtown Schenectady. Free parking is available all day on the street, in public lots, and in...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept

If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US

A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
