Man arrested for multiple thefts in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. - The Independence Police Department arrested a 54-year-old suspect for his alleged involvement in multiple thefts.
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot
KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
Grove man in custody for stabbing puppy; animal thought to have eaten man’s pot
JAY, OK – A Grove man is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab a puppy that had chewed up his marijuana stash. Corbin Shultz, 20, is charged in Delaware County District Court with one felony count of cruelty to animals. He is being held at the Delaware County jail.
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
Anderson Felon arrested for Drug Paraphernalia Possession and Elder Abuse
ANDERSON, Mo. - The Anderson Police Department Problem-Oriented Police Unit (POP) arrested a man for possessing controlled substances and elder abuse after conducting a probation search on an Anderson residence.
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
Joplin Police Searching For Missing Teen
The Joplin Police Department is seeking your help to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Alivia D. Hubbard is described as a white female, approximately 5’2 with red and black hair. Hubbard was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans in the area of 4th St. & Maiden Lane. If you have any information, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x1885 or x1637.
Fire damages Grove motel
GROVE, Okla. – A fire that heavily damaged a Grand Lake motel on Friday evening is under investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal office. The Outrigger, a long-standing Grove motel, was reported on fire shortly before 8 p.m., said Rocky Desilva, Grove Deputy Fire Chief. “The fire was...
Have you seen this missing teen from Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Last seen near the area of 4th and Maiden Lane in Joplin, Thursday, January 26, 2023. She may still be in local area or traveled out of state. Last known wearing: black hoodie and jeans.
Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
Kansas woman sentenced for leaving young children with accused abuser
JAY, Okla. – Nicole Louise Henson, 27, of Fredonia, Kansas received a 10-year deferred sentence for leaving her children with a caretaker who allegedly abused one of them. Henson entered a guilty plea in Delaware County District Court in Jay on Thursday to one charge of felony child neglect.
Missouri firefighters find body in burning shed
NOEL, Mo — Early Sunday morning Noel Deputy Marshals and the Noel Fire Department responded to a call about a shed on fire on North Kings Highway. When the Noel Fire Department was putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the shed. The identity of the deceased...
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Baxter Springs, Kansas police arrested a juvenile suspect wanted out of Georgia for murder.
Multiple accidents as road conditions on I-49 deteriorate
KSNF/KODE — Several reported vehicles have allegedly slid on what’s known as “black ice”, also known as “clear ice”. This form of freezing is especially dangerous, as it’s almost invisible. Avoid Interstate 49 from Joplin to Neosho, and the surrounding roads. According to...
Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri
November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid
One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?
JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on video who picks up a dropped wallet, and keeps it.
