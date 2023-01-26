FIRST HALF – — The Knights came out attacking early with the mindset they had nothing to lose. Climax-Fisher would get early scores from Peyton Hoffman, Halle Reitmeier, and Lucy Paulsrud to take an early 6-4 lead, but a 9-0 run from Fosston quickly put the Greyhounds in front 13-6. After another jumper from Reitmeier, the Greyhounds would dominate the rest of the half that included a 20-0 run extending the lead all the way to 33-8. Fosston has one of the best defenses in the state and that made it tough for the Knights to score as there wasn’t much room to operate. Climax-Fisher would get a little bit of momentum back before the end of the half outscoring Fosston 8-5 in the final 2:32 to trail at halftime 38-16. The late push also included Peyton Hoffman banking in a three right before the buzzer sounded. Leading the way for the Knights was Hoffman with 7 points, Lucy Paulsrud with 5, and Halle Reitmeier with 4. Fosston got good production from junior Brynlea Mahlen who hit four three-pointers in the first half for a total of 14 points. Not far behind her was Katelyn Vesledahl who poured in 12 first-half points for the Greyhounds.

FOSSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO