BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 28, 2023
The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
VEHICLE CRASHES INTO CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL COMMONS WINDOW DURING GIRLS’ BASKETBALL GAME
During the Crookston High School Girls’ Basketball game against East Grand Forks last night, a vehicle crashed into the door and windows at the back of the High School Commons room, damaging the door, a window frame pillars and breaking several panes of glass at the rear entrance door. Thankfully nobody was injured.
Chris A. Fuglie – Notice of Passing
Chris A. Fuglie, age 50, of Ulen, MN, passed away on Wednesday,. January 25, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00. a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Maranatha Free. Lutheran Church, Ulen.
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS INTERNATIONAL FALLS THIS AFTERNOON – ON KROX
FIRST PERIOD – SECOND PERIOD –
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY GOES AFTER WIN #15 TONIGHT AT DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 14-5-2 on the season and coming off a 3-1 win over Bemidji at home. The Pirates will be back in Section 8A play tonight when they play the Detroit Lakes Lakers at the Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. The Lakers are 3-19 on the season which includes a 15-0 loss to the Pirates in Crookston. The Pirates are down to three games left of the regular season, unless they find another game to replace the Northern Lakes game they canceled a couple week ago. Game time is 7:00 PM.
FOSSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL USES 20-0 FIRST HALF RUN TO BEAT CLIMAX-FISHER
FIRST HALF – — The Knights came out attacking early with the mindset they had nothing to lose. Climax-Fisher would get early scores from Peyton Hoffman, Halle Reitmeier, and Lucy Paulsrud to take an early 6-4 lead, but a 9-0 run from Fosston quickly put the Greyhounds in front 13-6. After another jumper from Reitmeier, the Greyhounds would dominate the rest of the half that included a 20-0 run extending the lead all the way to 33-8. Fosston has one of the best defenses in the state and that made it tough for the Knights to score as there wasn’t much room to operate. Climax-Fisher would get a little bit of momentum back before the end of the half outscoring Fosston 8-5 in the final 2:32 to trail at halftime 38-16. The late push also included Peyton Hoffman banking in a three right before the buzzer sounded. Leading the way for the Knights was Hoffman with 7 points, Lucy Paulsrud with 5, and Halle Reitmeier with 4. Fosston got good production from junior Brynlea Mahlen who hit four three-pointers in the first half for a total of 14 points. Not far behind her was Katelyn Vesledahl who poured in 12 first-half points for the Greyhounds.
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY SCORES 6 UNANSWERED GOALS IN WIN OVER INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Despite being outshot 37-18, the Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team scored 6 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-3 win over International Falls on Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period was controlled by the Broncos as they were able to...
