Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Network Adapter Error Code 31 on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you encountering an error message on Windows that reads "network adapter error code 31: this device is not working properly"? This error often occurs due to a corrupted or incorrect version of the network adapter driver installed on your PC.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Touchpad Driver Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes!
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Drivers allow your operating system to talk with and understand your peripherals and other hardware components. If a device driver fails to function properly, you will experience issues with the affected hardware, such as your mouse, keyboard, or touchpad.
makeuseof.com
Is OBS Studio Unable to Record Audio on Windows 11? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OBS Studio is a free-to-use app that allows you to record gameplay and stream online. However, like any other application, it has its own share of flaws. Many users have reported that OBS Studio fails to record audio on their Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
7 Ancient Windows Features You Can Still Find in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 is touted as a modern, user-friendly operating system. But if you dig just under the nicely designed skin, you can find features that have remained the same for decades.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "You Are Not Connected to Any Networks" on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When Windows fails to establish a network connection, it will likely display that you aren't connected to any network. You may encounter this error in the network adapter status dialog or on the Network tab in the Settings app.
makeuseof.com
Can You Trust Online File Converters? Are They Safe to Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. What is the first thing you would do if you need to convert a file from one format to another? You'd probably conduct a quick Google search, which would show that there are dozens of file converters out there that can get the job done quickly.
makeuseof.com
How to Update Your AMD Radeon Graphics Drivers on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AMD is one of the leading chipset and graphic card manufacturers; AMD Radeon graphics are popular due to their incredible performance and reliability. A feat made possible with the help of robust software drivers that seamlessly integrate the AMD hardware with different gaming and other applications on your PC.
makeuseof.com
6 Websites to Extract a Table From a PDF
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’ve ever tried to extract a table from a PDF, then you might be surprised to find that it isn’t always as simple a process as you might have initially guessed. Luckily, there is a huge range of online tools and services that make the extraction process a whole lot easier.
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Identify and Track Hands With OpenCV and Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hand tracking is the process of using computer vision to detect and follow the movements of a person's hand in real time. The most dominant application of hand tracking is in virtual reality headsets. The headsets allow you to use your hands as input in place of touch controllers. This in turn makes the experience more immersive.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Your Website Into an Immersive Meeting Space
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The internet is becoming more spatial. Tools that were once used exclusively for gaming are now being used for socializing, interacting, and networking. Unfortunately, these spaces can require a lot of time to build and to enter. Creators have to build the world from the ground up, and visitors need profiles and avatars.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Color Accurate Monitor and How Can You Check?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've ever done color-sensitive work on a computer, you know that color accuracy can make or break the deal. Outside of just making everything on your display look good, a color-accurate monitor can do wonders if you're a creative professional.
makeuseof.com
The 9 Best iOS Shortcuts to Improve Your iPhone Experience
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Shortcuts app on iOS is a great tool that allows you to streamline many different tasks and save you tons of time. The possibilities are endless, and you can find multiple categories of shortcuts to browse through on the app.
makeuseof.com
What to Do if You Can’t Click on Anything on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Troubleshooting Windows can be a tedious task, especially when nothing seems to be working. If you're having trouble clicking or performing any action on your computer running Windows 11, then here are some invaluable tips and tricks for getting things working again.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Home Assistant as a Network Video Recorder
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you have wireless IP cameras installed on your premises, or you plan to deploy Wi-Fi cameras to avoid the wiring hassle, you can go for a Network Video Recorder or NVR. Except NVRs, especially wireless ones, come with a hefty price tag.
makeuseof.com
Is It Safe to Disable Android System Intelligence?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Disabling certain Android services can be a bit nerve-racking. It's uncomfortable when you don't know what to expect after tapping the disable button. But what about...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Adapter Design Pattern and How Can You Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the rise of service-oriented architecture (SOA), more and more organizations are using third-party services for their enterprise systems. These companies need to keep up with a rapidly changing business environment, which can mean abandoning the services of one service provider for another.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Regular Expressions in JavaScript
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Regular expressions, popularly known as "regex" or "regexp," are strings that describe a search pattern. You can use regular expressions to check if a string contains a specific pattern, extract information from a string, and replace parts of a string with new text.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Line Break in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Formatting long strings of text isn't Google Sheets' strongest suit. If you press Enter while editing a cell in Google Sheets, rather than adding a line break, it will move on to the cell below.
makeuseof.com
How to Run, Configure, and Troubleshoot npm Scripts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. npm scripts bundle a set of terminal commands that you can use to automate tasks in a JavaScript project. They also provide a consistent way of running commands in different environments.
makeuseof.com
The LastPast Data Breach: Do Hackers Have Your Encryption Keys?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The parent company of password manager service, LastPass, which in late 2022 revealed that the password vaults of its entire customer base were now in the hands of criminals, has announced that encryption keys for some of its other products have been compromised too.
Comments / 0