Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America
Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
New Yorkers Love Traveling To These 3 Destinations
Even with all of its problems, New York State remains one of the best places to live in the entire world. The Empire State is incredibly diverse and has something for just about everyone. From the bustling streets of New York City to the nightly Niagara Falls, from the amazing Finger Lakes to the rolling hills of Ellicottville, if you need to get away for a change of scenery, you often only need to drive just a few hours to have an amazing experience.
Get hungry, Saratoga restaurant week set for late March
Ready for some good food? Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce announces the return of Saratoga County Restaurant Week. All Saratoga County restaurants are encouraged to participate!
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
Beloved Schenectady Burrito Joint Will Close For Good This Weekend
A popular Schenectady spot for burritos, wings, and more will close on Sunday. And if you ever have spent any time in the downtown area of the Electric City, I am pretty sure you have enjoyed the burritos, wings, and margaritas at Bombers Burrito Bar. After a 107.7 GNA Secret...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
10 Hilarious Times Upstate NY Was Mentioned in TV and Film
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 20+ years, you know that plenty of Hollywood's greatest movies and tv shows have filmed practically right in our backyard. Like when Gilded Age was filmed right here in Albany, Cohoes, and Troy. Karolyi even posted some cool before and after shots of Troy locations they filmed at during Season 2 of the show. And who could forget about Salt, the movie where Angelina Jolie performed a shootout chase scene on I-787. Townsquare Media's own Brian Cody from WGNA's morning show has 10 unforgettable facts about this epic scene if you'd like to read more. Regardless of what show or movie it is, it's great to see your hometown on the big screen, but what about hearing its name come out of a famous actor's mouth? That's pretty satisfying if you ask me.
Painting Found in Upstate New York Barn Could Sell for $3 Million
A painting found in an Upstate New York barn turned out to be a rare work of art and could sell for $3 million at auction next week. According to a News.am report, the painting had been sitting in a Kinderhook, New York barn, covered in bird droppings. Art collector Albert Roberts recognized how valuable the painting was and purchased it for $600. He's now planning to sell it at a Sotherby's auction and the painting is estimated to sell for approximately $3 million.
It’s Official! One of the Largest Indoor Adventure Parks Opens Soon in Albany
Another option for entertainment for the whole family is coming to Albany. Urban Air Adventure Park is the largest indoor adventure park in the world. The plan is to open one in Albany at the end of February. What Does Urban Air Adventure Park Offer. Although it varies in each...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 23-27
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.
Would New Yorkers Rather Drive or Fly? The Answer Is an Interesting One!
One of the wonderful things about living in Upstate New York is that there’s an airport close by no matter where you live and if you’re lucky, you might live close enough to an airport that has an airline that flies directly and quickly to vacation destinations. My...
33 Years Ago today Top Venue in Upstate NY Has First Ever Show!
Do you remember where you were on Tuesday night January 30th, 1990? That evening, thousands convened at the venue formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena for the first live show of its existence. Some of you may not have even been alive - or perhaps you're too young to remember...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Five New York State Cities Named Most Intelligent In US
A recent study has determined the most educated cities in America, and several in New York have landed among the nation's most intelligent. And the Capital Region tops the four New York metro areas represented on this list from Wallethub. The financial literacy website recently got to work to determine which American cities our most educated citizens prefer to call home based on social and career connections, quality of life, and more. Wallethub scored each city based on overall educational attainment, quality of education, and the educational attainment gap between racial groups and gender.
10 Items Goodwill Stores In New York State Won’t Accept
If you're getting ahead of your 'spring cleaning' and have been making a pile of stuff to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, you should know there are items they won't accept. You might think that Goodwills will accept anything, but that's not the case. As someone...
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
