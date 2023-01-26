Read full article on original website
Which Americans Own the Most Guns
An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Gen Z and millennials are checked out at work and it could wreck their careers
Worker disconnectedness is on the rise in the U.S., and some employees are feeling more disengaged than others.
Employees are checked out at work more than ever — and it doesn't matter it they're remote, hybrid, or onsite, Gallup study finds
"Feeling connected to the organization's mission or purpose declined substantially," said Jim Harter, Gallup's chief scientist of workplace wellbeing.
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. Important: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
I rage-applied to 5 jobs after being passed over for a promotion and scored a higher-paying position in less than a week
I'm only four years into my career, but rage-applying made me realize exactly what I deserve from an employer.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
February 2023 stimulus payment: These states have remaining checks for eligible Americans!
In February, many but not all states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payment. These payments of up to $600 are intended to assist residents in coping with the high rate of inflation. Stimulus Payment 2023. This has generated several problems and difficulties for all Americans...
Gen Z and millennials are leading 'the big quit' in 2023—why nearly 70% plan to leave their jobs
Almost 4.2 million people voluntarily left their jobs in November, marking the 18th straight month of record-breaking quits in the U.S. — and according to new research, even more Americans are planning to switch jobs soon, with younger employees leading the wave. More than half of U.S. workers —...
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
How much debt does an average American have?
The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Our Current Recession Is Going To Turn Into A Rich-cession In 2023
Wealthy Americans could get hurt more than usual this year
