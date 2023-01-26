Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
CBS Sports
49ers' emergency quarterback, who's not a QB, could be forced to play in NFC Championship against Eagles
Going into Sunday's NFC Championship game, the 49ers were already down to their third-string quarterback (Brock Purdy), but after an injury to the rookie, San Francisco is now just one big hit away from being forced to play a quarterback who has never actually played quarterback. With Purdy on the...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6
Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
CBS Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
CBS Sports
Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles injuries: Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey cleared; Travis Kelce questionable
We're down to the NFL's final four Sunday, with what should be two wire-to-wire matchups on tap. The injury report is refreshingly light as well after Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two stars who fought through ankle and calf issues respectively in divisional-round wins last weekend, were free of any designations on Friday.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Has Ezekiel Elliott played his last game with Cowboys? Sizing up options, what Dallas should do
Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard formed arguably the NFL's best running back tandem this season. The duo may be headed for a break up. Pollard, who suffered a high ankle sprain and broken left fibula in the Cowboys' season ending 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the divisional playoffs, is an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Inactive for AFC Championship Game
Watson (illness) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Watson caught his lone target for 12 yards across 37 offensive snaps during the Chiefs' divisional-round win over the Jaguars, but he won't be able to play Sunday due to an illness that surfaced late in the week. In Watson's absence, Skyy Moore will be a candidate for increased snaps behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Struggles in season-ending loss
Mixon rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. With Cincinnati's offensive line needing all the blocking help it could get against Kansas City's pass rush, Mixon ceded significant playing time to superior blocker Samaje Perine, who had 26 yards from scrimmage on eight touches, including a two-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter. It was a disappointing ending to an up-and-down season for Mixon, who had five total touchdowns in Week 9 against the Panthers but only five TDs in 16 other appearances between the regular season and playoffs. Mixon has two years remaining on his deal with the Bengals, while Perine is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in top 10, Jets look elsewhere for franchise passer
It's Senior Bowl Week. And while there won't be a Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or Kenny Pickett on the roster, first-round talents are in Mobile, Alabama, looking to solidify, or even improve, their draft stock. There could be a Jalen Hurts; a quarterback who folks had somehow forgotten about, but who quietly continues to solidify their draft stock in the eyes of evaluators, and a few years from now we're all acting surprised when that player is balling out.
CBS Sports
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Makes biggest mark on special teams
Between seven regular-season starts with the Colts and nine with the Bills, Hines rushed 24 times for 33 yards and one TD while posting a 30-241-1 line in the passing game during the 2022 season. Hines made a bigger mark in the return game, especially in his time with the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Season ended due to back
Kumerow revealed Friday that it was a back injury that ended his season prematurely in November, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports. Kumerow underwent a microdiscectomy to trim a disc in his back and the injury forced his season to come to an end in November. The wide receiver was dealing with ankle injuries, but it was his back which ultimately shut him down for the year. Kumerow appeared in six games in 2022, reeling in four catches for 64 yards while operating on both offense and special teams.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia police greasing light poles ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game
If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon. That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.
CBS Sports
Jalen Hurts makes NFL history as Eagles break 50-year-old rushing record during NFC Championship Game
A half-century ago, Vince Lombardi's Packers leaned on a powerful running game to win the franchise's second of five title during the decade. Using a similar philosophy to the one Lombardi used back then, Nick Sirianni's Eagles have had similar success on the ground while making their own championship run.
CBS Sports
AFC Championship: Making sense of Bengals-Chiefs wild fourth quarter that ended with K.C. making Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game 23-20 on Sunday and this matchup certainly lived up to the hype. Patrick Mahomes got his first win over Joe Burrow, Marquez Valdes-Scantling exploded for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Harrison Butker converted a game-winning 45-yard field goal. The fourth quarter was nothing short of a fever dream, which ended with an unfortunate penalty if you're a Bengals fan.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially available Sunday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Antetokounmpo dealt with knee soreness ahead of Sunday's matchup but was listed as probable and will be able to suit up for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 34.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Trent Williams, K'Von Wallace ejected from NFC Championship Game following Eagles-49ers skirmish
The NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers got a bit chippy as Philadelphia continued to chew clock off en route to a 31-7 Super Bowl berth. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, both teams piled up into a skirmish on the field following a 6-yard run by Christian McCaffrey.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers LB recalls Cowboys' massive Super Bowl mistake as heavy favorites more than 25 years ago
For anyone who likes David vs. Goliath stories, Super Bowl XXX is right down your alley. The Cowboys, winners of two of the previous three Super Bowls, were massive favorites over the Steelers, who were hoping to snap the NFC's run of 11 consecutive wins in the big game. Heavy...
