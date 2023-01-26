ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son

By JEFFREY COLLINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LSfYQ_0kSRDJMQ00
1 of 10

The first officer to arrive after Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report his wife and son were seriously hurt noted at the attorney’s double murder trial Thursday that the suspect was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes.

During the first day of testimony, jurors watched Colleton County Sgt. Daniel Greene’s body camera footage and other video from Murdaugh’s South Carolina hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. The footage shows Greene questioning Murdaugh and protecting the crime scene, since Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were obviously dead.

Murdaugh’s lawyer questioned Greene at length on what he did at the scene, suggesting that officers disturbed potential evidence by walking around in the dark without flashlights, failing to look for shoe prints or tire tracks, and standing near the bodies after it was established that they had died.

Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his 22-year-old son Paul was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels outside the family’s Colleton County hunting lodge. His 52-year-old wife Maggie was shot four or five times with a rifle close by. Both victims were shot in the head after they were gravely wounded, authorities said.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

Crime

It took Greene about 20 minutes after the 911 call to get to the Murdaugh home in the rural county of 38,000 people. He testified that when he arrived, he saw Murdaugh talking on the phone, standing near where the bodies were found, with a shotgun resting against his truck that Murdaugh said he grabbed for protection.

“He was upset, but I didn’t see any visible tears,” Greene said.

Later Thursday, Colleton County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Chapman testified that he noticed that too, but he said Murdaugh did look tormented.

“Not everyone cries. I don’t have an issue with that,” Chapman said,

The deputy testified that Murdaugh seemed to settle down and pay attention to parts of the investigation, such as when deputies tried to follow tire marks.

Prosecutors suggested in their questioning that he might be making sure his alibi was sticking. The defense suggested he wanted the killer or killers of his wife and son found and perked up when he thought there might be clues for investigators to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXm34_0kSRDJMQ00

Much of the defense’s cross examination centered on protecting evidence at the crime scene. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian asked Greene why he didn’t indicate to state crime scene agents about possible tire tracks and footprints. Greene said it wasn’t his job.

Harpootlian asked why another officer went into a feed room behind Paul Murdaugh’s body. Greene said he didn’t know, but that officers were doing their best to protect the evidence.

“Best? To walk in an area where there is blood, where there is brain matter?” Harpootlian said.

Later testimony from other deputies said the officer only went into the room to help lift the sheet on Paul Murdaugh’s body straight up to check if there was a weapon near or under his body. Chapman said he didn’t want to drag the sheet across the body and possibly dislodge evidence.

As images of the bodies of Murdaugh’s son and wife came up on the body camera footage, a second defense lawyer used a box lid to cover the screen in front of Murdaugh so the audience couldn’t see it. Murdaugh rocked back and forth with his head down and wiped his eyes as the condition of the bodies was discussed.

Murdaugh appeared to be distraught several other times during graphic testimony, as officers and first responders talked about how his son’s brain was ripped away by the shotgun blast and was found by his feet, and that his wife had a hole in her head big enough to see her skull cavity.

Prosecutors also had the 911 call played in court, during which a deeply upset and agitated Murdaugh told the operator several times that neither his son or wife was breathing and asked for an ambulance to hurry.

Murdaugh also faces about 100 charges related to other crimes, including money laundering, stealing millions from clients and the family law firm, tax evasion and trying to get a man to fatally shoot him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. He was being held in jail without bail on those counts before he was charged with murder.

Since the killings, Murdaugh’s life has seen a stunningly fast downfall. His family dominated the legal system in tiny neighboring Hampton County for generations, both as prosecutors and private attorneys known for getting life-changing settlements for accidents and negligence cases.

Scrutiny into the Murdaughs started more than two years before the killings. Paul Murdaugh was charged with felony boating under the influence after investigators said he was driving a boat that crashed and killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach who was on board.

Alex Murdaugh came to the emergency room and talked to others on the boat the night of the February 2019 crash. News accounts and the family of the teen killed suggested he was trying to use his influence to stymy the investigation and deflect blame from his son.

When Greene approached the night of the killings, Alex Murdaugh almost immediately brought up the crash.

“This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck a while back. We’ve been getting threats, I know that’s what it is,” Murdaugh said on Greene’s body camera.

Comments / 86

Sheila Walker
3d ago

There's nothing astounding about it because of his privilege and his entitlements, the refuse to do real investigation because of he was and what his family representive to the community, anyone would have been under the jail with the possibly of saving some of the people who died at the hands of this family.

Reply(4)
19
Joyce Gillum
3d ago

did anybody notice,,,that the office on the stand had recording of conversation: that Murdock said several times,,did he check if they were alive?,,then the 911 operators: 2nd one asked if they were breathing,and he said no ma'am,,,well the 911 was before the officer and paramedics who told him no they were not. but he has already told the 911 that they were dead.???

Reply(3)
16
Demeter
3d ago

It's astounding how many crimes he has committed. He did it. Even his wife was questioning him about meeting him, and now she is dead.

Reply
36
Related
The Independent

Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed

New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Oxygen

Prosecutors Believe Snapchat Video Paul Murdaugh Sent To Friends The Night Of His Murder Is 'Critical To The Case'

Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent a Snapchat video to several friends the night of his murder that prosecutors believe is “critical to the case.”. The new details emerged as jury selection began Monday for the high-profile murder trial against Alex, who has been accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Oxygen

Cell Phone Video From Paul Murdaugh Places Alex Murdaugh At Murder Scene, Prosecutors Say

While prosecutors said evidence discovered at the crime scene points to Alex Murdaugh as the killer, his defense attorneys contend he was a "loving husband and doting father." As opening statements got underway Wednesday in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, prosecutors stressed the critical role cell phone data—including a video taken by Paul Murdaugh just minutes before his death—will play in laying out their theory of the case.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Anthony James

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
New York Post

Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times

Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial

Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
WATERBORO, ME
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh ‘immediately’ told police murders of wife and son were tied to fatal boat crash

Alex Murdaugh “immediately” suggested that his wife and son had been murdered because of a 2019 fatal boat crash as soon as the first law enforcement officer arrived on the scene of the grisly slayings. Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as testimony began in the high-profile double murder trial of the disgraced legal dynasty heir.The footage, taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene, revealed a seemingly frantic Mr Murdaugh telling the officer he believed the murders of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene

Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy