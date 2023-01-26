ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
Savannah Aylin

Woman claims late husband is in a restaurant's new promotional video, but he died in 2014

Losing a loved one is one of the most challenging and devastating things a person can go through. Even more so when the person you have lost is your partner with whom you've built a life. You are left feeling numb, lost, and full of grief. Navigating and dealing with grief is hard. It takes time and patience; sometimes, it never entirely goes away. And while it may get easier over time, grief tends to linger, burying itself inside you until it decides to come to the surface from time to time. It may manifest itself in anger, humor, or even delusion.

