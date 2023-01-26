Read full article on original website
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
Mo. man jailed for violent attack on woman at Kan. motel
DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent altercation and have made an arrest. Just before midnight Sunday, police responded to the Super 8 motel, 2207 North Buckeye Avenue, Abilene for the report of an earlier disturbance, according to a media release. Officers learned that a physical confrontation...
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
Sheriff: One dead in rural Kansas truck fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal truck fire in Franklin County. Just before 4a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to report of a vehicle fire in the 2800 Block of Vermont Road in rural Franklin County, according to Sheriff Jeff Richards. First responders found a Toyota...
2 from Missouri dead after ejected in crash on Kansas highway
JOHNSON COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Overland Park police reported a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Marquan Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri was entering northbound on U.S. 69 Highway from the ramp of westbound Interstate 435. While traveling north on U.S....
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Kansas man injured after semi overturns on icy I-70
BOONE COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday in Boone County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Peterbilt semi driven by Frank K. Bosse, 66, Atchison, Kan., was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Route Z. The vehicle began to slide...
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
Car dragged 8 miles on Kan. highway before the semi driver noticed
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate an accident that sent a woman to the hospital just before 3:30a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. According to Leawood Police, a Kia compact vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman traveled southbound through a red light at State Line Road just off Interstate 435.
FBI agent on cyber threats: ‘I have a hard time going to sleep’
LAWRENCE, Kan. — FBI supervisory special agent George Schultzel pulled hundreds of people to the edge of their seat Friday during a gathering at the University of Kansas exploring how government, industry and researchers could work together to improve cybersecurity in the United States. He was part of a...
2 from St. Joseph hospitalized after car strikes a tree
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Kia K5 driven by Michelle L. Ray, 42, St. Joseph, was northbound on MO 31 at Route V file miles north of Clarksdale. The driver...
Next stop Glendale: Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII with 23-20 win over Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining and give the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.
