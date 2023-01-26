ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after win over Longhorns

The Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after a big win against the Longhorns on Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. After the Vols’ 82-71 win, the PA at Thompson-Boling Arena started playing the George Strait classic “All My Exes Live in Texas” as the Longhorns walked off the floor.
AUSTIN, TX
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Watch: Tennessee Vols drop must-see Josh Heupel video

Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Tennessee Vols hiring Josh Heupel to replace Jeremy Pruitt as the program’s head coach. When Heupel was initially hired, there was plenty of concern over whether or not the hire would work out. Heupel wasn’t a name that was on the radar...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Texas has a 5-star at every position except D-line/Edge

Stars and player ratings do matter in the macro sense. They matter much less the closer you parse the numbers and the further you get from the elite players, the less the difference in rating matters. In my experience, very little differentiates a player rated 88 versus one rated 92. Still, on the whole you’d rather sign 24 recruits rated 92 than 24 rated 88.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy