Related
Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing
Three weeks removed from his Texas firing, Chris Beard has listed his mansion for sale at the price of just under $5 million. The post Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after win over Longhorns
The Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after a big win against the Longhorns on Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. After the Vols’ 82-71 win, the PA at Thompson-Boling Arena started playing the George Strait classic “All My Exes Live in Texas” as the Longhorns walked off the floor.
atozsports.com
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols drop must-see Josh Heupel video
Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the Tennessee Vols hiring Josh Heupel to replace Jeremy Pruitt as the program’s head coach. When Heupel was initially hired, there was plenty of concern over whether or not the hire would work out. Heupel wasn’t a name that was on the radar...
Longhorns Land Four Five Stars in On3 Final Consensus
The Longhorns brought in an impressive 2023 recruiting haul, headlined by their four five-stars.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Texas has a 5-star at every position except D-line/Edge
Stars and player ratings do matter in the macro sense. They matter much less the closer you parse the numbers and the further you get from the elite players, the less the difference in rating matters. In my experience, very little differentiates a player rated 88 versus one rated 92. Still, on the whole you’d rather sign 24 recruits rated 92 than 24 rated 88.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn of icy travel, power outages from Dallas to Nashville
AccuWeather meteorologists say that several zones of icy weather are on the way this week for parts of the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley, an area of the country recently hit by wintry conditions. A busy weather pattern is expected to unfold this week with as many as...
Texas officially offers 2024 four-star ATH Terry Bussey
Texas extended an offer to four-star athlete Terry Bussey on Thursday. The Timpson High School product is rated the No. 7 versatile athlete in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 17 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports composite. Bussey’s recruitment is beginning...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
