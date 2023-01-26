Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking ceremony for Kalamazoo multi-million dollar housing development Friday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Groundbreaking ceremony for a multi-million dollar housing project in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood is set to take place Friday, February 3 at 4 p.m. The ceremony will take place at 315 E Frank Street, at the north end of the construction site, located...
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
Free car seat safety check up event in Portage on Thursday
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Department of Public Safety, in partnership with Safe Kids Kalamazoo County, is hosting a free car seat safety check up on Thursday, February 2. Organizers say the event gives parents and caregivers the opportunity to receive education and assistance on the proper...
New specialty approved for WMU’s public administration course
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It’s not easy being a public administrator these days, as they are expected to know everything and get blamed for everything that goes wrong. As Western Michigan University has a curriculum focused on public administration, officials with the school are now adding a new specialty. Dr. Matthew Mingus, the new Director of the School, says they will now be offering a 12-hour graduate certificate on Tribal administration.
Portage annual Farmers Market Vendor meeting February 13
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Farmers Market annual vendor meeting is set to be held at Portage Parks & Recreation at 320 Library Lane on Monday, February 13, at 5:30 p.m. Organizers say the meeting will welcome both new and returning vendors, as well as aspiring vendors.
Portage welcomes Lt. General Russel Honoré for Black History Month presentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is celebrating Black History Month this Saturday, February 4 at the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum at 6151 Portage Road. This year’s event will feature Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, a decorated 37-year army veteran and global authority on leadership and emergency preparedness.
Help Me Grow Calhoun is launched
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun Intermediate School District’s Great Start Collaborative is announcing the official launch of Help Me Grow Calhoun. Officials say their “no wrong door” approach aims to connects families with children, from birth through age 5, access free developmental screening tools and support strategies, local resources, and service providers so children are developmentally on track and healthy up through the time they enter school.
14 to 38 year prison sentence for Kalamazoo County man for 2017 death of elderly Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County man is now looking at 14 to 38 years behind bars for the death of a Vicksburg man nearly 6 years ago. Joshua Wessel was sentenced in court on Monday, January 30 for allegedly killing 71-year-old Ronald French on June 4, 2017.
Big Brothers Big Sisters launches new sports mentoring program
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan is set to launch their newest program called Sports Buddies. In Sports Buddies, local adult volunteers will mentor a child over a blend of spectator and active sports events with mentor/mentee (“Big”/”Little”) matches meeting 1 to 2 times per month, typically on Saturdays, at events hosted by BBBSMI staff.
Alcohol suspected in single car crash in Cass County
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A driver in Cass County was hospitalized after a bit of a crazy crash Sunday night, January 29. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:52 p.m. on US-12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigation revealed that a 27-year-old...
One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
One killed in Barry County three vehicle crash
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor by police in a fatal three vehicle crash in Barry County that took place on Friday, January 27. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township.
K Wings can’t overcome second period flurry by Fuel, drop 6-2 game Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-20-3-0) battled hard for 60 minutes against the Indy Fuel (28-12-2-0), but could not overcome Indy’s three-goal second and lost at Wings Event Center Sunday, 6-2. Indy opened the scoring at the 7:27 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the intermission despite Kalamazoo leading in the shot department, 10-8.
Marshall man taken into custody after two hour standoff with police
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 28-year-old Marshall man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said he threatened to harm himself during a standoff which lasted for over two hours. Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night to the...
