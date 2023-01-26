ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 30 April Fruge, 40, 1500 block of Coule Road, Eunice. Theft, value less than $1,000.
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio Log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 30 01:12 Caller in the 600 block of North 8th said that a subject is outside of the residence continuously and blowing the horn. 06:36 Caller in the 700 block ofSouth 6th said that he wants his brother to put the camera back on. 06:40 Barking dog in the 1600 block of Nile. 07:59 Subject was advised to stay…
EUNICE, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl

News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating

Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
BROUSSARD, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Four taken to hospital after vehicle crash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – EMS confirms that four people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The accident took place around 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Samuels Road. EMS says that four individuals are in serious but stable condition. One of...
ZACHARY, LA

