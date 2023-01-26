The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 30 01:12 Caller in the 600 block of North 8th said that a subject is outside of the residence continuously and blowing the horn. 06:36 Caller in the 700 block ofSouth 6th said that he wants his brother to put the camera back on. 06:40 Barking dog in the 1600 block of Nile. 07:59 Subject was advised to stay…

EUNICE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO