one-n-ten hosts Black-Owned Business Vendor Market

To help black-owned businesses in the Valley develop platforms in the community, LGBTQ+ youth center one-n-ten is hosting a Black-Owned Business Vendor Market at the Parson’s Building on Feb. 24.

Christopher Dozier has put together the event. Dozier is a program specialist for one-n-ten’s new program for BIPOC called The Zone which connects young men of color ages 14–24 to discuss relevant topics, build relationships and enhance their overall community impact.

Currently, only 1% of businesses in the Phoenix area are black-owned according to the State of Black Businesses Report in 2022, a press release stated. With Black/African-American people being the fastest growing demographic in the state, that number has the potential to grow to 5,000 additional black-owned businesses which would in turn create over 100,000 jobs in the state.

However, many Black business owners have a hard time getting their businesses off the ground due to lack of access to capital and exposure, according to the release. Black business owners are twice as likely to begin with less than $10,000 starting capital than their white counterparts and are also twice as likely to be denied a bank loan.

In the last few years, one-n-ten has made it a mission to expand its BIPOC-specific programming. Not only will this vendor market be a chance to give a platform to business owners that are often marginalized, but also give their youth a chance to learn from, interact and connect with Black entrepreneurs as they showcase their businesses to the community.