Secretary of State reaches settlement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement with online used-car retailer Carvana, which admitted to violating Illinois law. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022. The state began investigating their practices in 2022 after customers alleged it was issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits and failing to transfer titles in a timely manner. Carvana surrendered $250,000 to the state and agreed to allow Secretary of State Police inspections.
