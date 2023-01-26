Read full article on original website
Two 12-Year-Olds Find Grenade on Hike, Local Police Call Them “Wicked Smaht”
Two 12-year-olds in Massachusetts were hiking last Wednesday and found a grenade in a pile of trash. So they took a picture, remembered where they were, and went to get an adult. The town’s chief of police called them “wicked smaht” for how they handled it. It turned out it was a real grenade, but wasn’t live.
Secretary of State reaches settlement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement with online used-car retailer Carvana, which admitted to violating Illinois law. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022. The state began investigating their practices in 2022 after customers alleged it was issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits and failing to transfer titles in a timely manner. Carvana surrendered $250,000 to the state and agreed to allow Secretary of State Police inspections.
