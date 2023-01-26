ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Auburn RB returns to home state to play for fourth program

By Taylor Jones
A member of Auburn Football’s 2018 recruiting class has found a new home.

Asa Martin, who played running back for Auburn during the 2018 season, has announced that he will transfer to fellow in-state program Troy after spending the last three seasons at Memphis.

During his time in Memphis, he accumulated 776 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores. He was a threat in the receiving game as well by reeling in 60 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns.

The Decatur native returns to his home state to play for his fourth program since 2018. He rushed for 57 yards on 13 carries during his lone season at Auburn in 2018. Following the season, he transferred to Miami for the 2019 season but did not record a stat. He then transferred to Memphis, where he saw significant playing time over the last three seasons.

Martin was the No. 8 prospect from the state of Alabama for the 2018 recruiting cycle and was the No. 10 overall running back according to 247Sports. Martin chose Auburn over Alabama, Clemson, Texas, and South Alabama.

