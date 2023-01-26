Read full article on original website
News On 6
Crime Stoppers Tip Reveals Wanted NE OKC Murder Suspect's Location
A wanted murder suspect's run from the law ended on Monday thanks to help from a Crime Stoppers tip, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down 42-year-old Mark Stewart in northwest Oklahoma City. The victim, Lhazmon McClain, 36, posted a video on Facebook...
News On 6
Deadly Shooting In SW Oklahoma City Investigated By Police
A man was found shot and killed in a home near Southwest 25 Street and South Western Ave., police said. Police were called to the scene just after midnight, according to OCPD. Police have only identified the suspect as a male, and said the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument.
News On 6
Edmond Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Standoff Involving Murder Suspect
The Edmond Police Department released body cam footage of a standoff involving a man accused of the city's first homicide in 2023. On Monday, police released two videos showing the perspectives of two members of the SWAT team as they responded to the hours-long standoff at a home on Castle Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
News On 6
NW OKC Apartment Complex Damaged In Fire
Two units of an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City were damaged in a Monday morning fire. Firefighters were called to a complex around 9 a.m. near Northwest 31st Street and North May Avenue after passers-by reported seeing smoke and flames. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but some residents...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Southwest OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City are responding to a rollover crash near Southwest 15 Street and I-44. It is unknown how many are involved in the crash, or if any roadways are blocked. This is a developing story.
News On 6
26-Year-Old Detainee At OCDC Dies
A 26-year-old man died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, it was announced Monday. Isiah Mitchell was found by OCDC staff attempting suicide, according to a press release emailed to News 9. A detention officer reached out for help and began attempts to save Mitchell's life. Mitchell was taken to...
News On 6
‘Justice For Ronnie’: Video Of Inmate Death Released Four Years Later
A lawsuit forces the release of a disturbing video taken the night a Pottawatomie County inmate lost consciousness while restrained by jailers. Ronnie Given’s death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner. He was suffering mental instability when jailers restrained him, causing his organs to shut down. But despite those findings, charges were never filed. Given's friends and family want to know why.
News On 6
1 Dead After Caddo County Crash
One person is dead after a crash that happened Monday morning in Fort Cobb. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person had died, but has yet to confirm the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OKC Family Grateful for Firefighters Who Rescued Mom From Burning Home
An Oklahoma City family said they hope to meet the firefighters who rescued their mother from a burning home. Tia Self spent nearly a month in the hospital because of burns suffered during that house fire on Dec. 27 on Northwest 82nd Street. She was released from the hospital last week after getting several skin grafts across her body.
News On 6
Oklahoma's Own Haley Weger On Driving Conditions In Norman
News 9's multimedia journalist Haley Weger is live in Norman on how weather conditions are affecting drivers. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To South OKC Gas Station Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene at a Casey’s gas station fire Sunday morning in south Oklahoma City. The fire was located near West I-240 Service Road and South Walker Avenue. Fire dispatch said the truck hit a gas pump and caused a fire. The fire is out and...
News On 6
Video Shows Pottawatomie County Inmate Being Slammed To Ground Before Death
New video released after a lawsuit appears to show a Pottawatomie County inmate being slammed to the ground and held down by multiple jailers while suffering a mental health episode in 2019. The man, Ronald Given, died in the hospital later that night. His death was ruled a homicide. News...
News On 6
Beet Juice Showing Positive Results To Treat Icy OKC Roads
Road crews are busy working to make sure Oklahoma roads are safe. One Oklahoma City road experiment is showing positive results. Ice is always a problem in the winter. That’s why the city uses salt brine to melt it, but it doesn’t always work when it’s cold.
News On 6
Blanchard Child Saves Classmate From Choking
An elementary school student from Blanchard is being hailed as a hero after he saved a classmate from choking. It’s not uncommon to see Vollie Hines in the kitchen, stirring up a batch of his famous jellies. Or you might catch him outside shooting some hoops. But it’s a different move that is getting him some well-deserved attention.
News On 6
OKC Schools Announces Possible Delays For Bus Routes
Oklahoma City Public Schools has announced delays may be possible for school buses due to below-freezing temperatures. "Below freezing temperatures could cause some of our bus routes to experience significant delays," OKCPS said. :To prevent students from being outside for an extended period of time, if you are able, please drop your student(s) off at school versus having them riding the school bus."
News On 6
OKC Homeless Alliance Working To Provide More Resources For Those In Need
The City of OKC is working to sift through data from the annual point-in-time survey that aims to estimate the homeless population in Oklahoma City. The Homeless Alliance, a local shelter, plans to use this data to tackle homelessness at its roots. Associate Executive Director of the Homeless Alliance, Meghan...
News On 6
Daily Dose: Light Therapy
OKLAHOMA CITY - In today's Daily Dose, a viewer is asking if light therapy can help with depression. Dr. Lacy Anderson joins us now with the answer.
News On 6
Sooners, Cowboys 2023 Football Schedule Released By Big 12 Conference
The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.
News On 6
OCU Soccer Coach Remembered By Family And Friends
Services were held for longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey on Saturday. The legendary coach passed away two weeks ago at the age of 76. Harvey was a legend in Oklahoma City soccer, and he touched the lives of many in his 34 years at OCU. Hundreds of those people gathered at Frontline Church to honor his memory.
