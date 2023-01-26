Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
Germantown High school PA announcer calls out fans critical of officials
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — A public address announcer in Germantown told fans to “shut up” this past weekend during a high school basketball tournament. It came as the PA announcer tried to slow growing intensity of spectators who were apparently getting too worked up and directing their feelings towards referees.
