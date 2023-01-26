ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring

NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20,...
PATERSON, NJ
New York Post

13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks

A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed

A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Jersey City

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Jersey City, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 29 on Summit Avenue,, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. At approximately 9:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

