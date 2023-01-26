Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
Related
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
Family of man killed by Newark police officer wants federal probe
More than two years after Carl Dorsey was killed by a Newark police officer, his family is demanding a federal investigation. The post Family of man killed by Newark police officer wants federal probe appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
Armed Holmdel, NJ man faces criminal charges after 8-hour standoff with police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
tapinto.net
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring
NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20,...
N.J. man gets 55 years for killing co-worker at her apartment while she was on lunch break
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison last week for placing surveillance videos in his co-worker’s apartment and later killing her while she went home during a lunch break. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced a judge handed Kenneth Saal...
YAHOO!
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
fox5ny.com
'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours. But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.
fox5ny.com
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
Shots fired during robbery at 7-Eleven in Manhattan, 2 men on the run
Police are searching for two gunmen involved in a robbery at the 7-Eleven in Kips Bay, Manhattan.
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
Man, 26, found fatally shot inside SUV on Bronx street
Police are investigating the death of a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Bronx Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
25-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Jersey City
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Jersey City, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 29 on Summit Avenue,, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. At approximately 9:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar...
25-year-old shot and killed in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – Police in Jersey City are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night in the area of Summit Avenue. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at around 9:30 pm. Police arrived to the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar Street, responding to a 911 call regarding gunshots fired in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, responding officers located a male victim — later identified as Rafael Gomez, 25, of Jersey City — in the area of 1143 Summit Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. Gomez was transported The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0