Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24

 5 days ago
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and hospitalizations have decreased for a second week in a row.

Minnesota's COVID numbers Jan. 18-24

The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550.

Hospitalizations as of Jan. 24: 379 – down from 398 last week. It includes 42 (up from 37) people in ICU and 337 (down from 361) in non-ICU.

Deaths reported Jan. 18-24: 77 – up from 54 last week (14,162 total)

All of the graphs above (and more) are available to the public through the Minnesota Department of Health, right here.

Wastewater trends in the latest update from the Metropolitan Council in the Twin Cities shows that the amount of coronavirus flowing into the Metro Plant during the week ending Jan. 16 increased 37% from the previous week.

"XBB sub-lineages are now the most prevalent SARS-CoV-2 variants in the Metro Plant service area, and the total level of virus increased, week-over-week." the Met Council said.

There are now bivalent COVID boosters that target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants available in Minnesota. You can find out where to get one right here.

