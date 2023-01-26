NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO