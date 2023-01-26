Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Migrants Resist Move From Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise TerminalAnne SpollenBrooklyn, NY
Armed Holmdel, NJ man faces criminal charges after 8-hour standoff with police
HOLMDEL — A 46–year-old township man faced a handful of criminal charges after a domestic dispute turned into an eight-hour armed standoff with police, which did end peacefully. Brian Piscopo, of Holmdel, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of...
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
YAHOO!
Six dead, including detective, after gunbattle raged on Jersey City streets for hours
After a detective was shot and killed in a Jersey City cemetery, a raging shootout broke out Tuesday between police and two suspects about a mile away, with hundreds of rounds exchanged over two hours as a bustling neighborhood was transformed into a deadly battlefield. By the time it ended,...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Boy, 17, fatally shot in East Harlem
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in East Harlem on Sunday night, authorities said.
Law Enforcement investigating possible bias incident outside church in Asbury Park, NJ
🚔 Possible bias-motivated incident under investigation in Asbury Park. 🚔 The details of what happened are still being looked into as of today. 🚔 Witnesses who were at Trinity Episcopal Church asked to come forward. An investigation is just getting underway as a trio of law enforcement...
Burglars stole $37K in cash and jewelry from vacant Queens home: NYPD
BRIARWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Two burglars snuck into a vacant Queens home last week and stole $37,000 in cash and jewelry before escaping through a basement door, police said. The thieves climbed up a second-floor balcony and found an unlocked door to gain access to the home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street in Briarwood […]
Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
News 12
Police: 2 Brooklyn robberies occur within hours of each other, suspects wanted
The NYPD is investigating two separate robberies that took place within a few hours of one another in Brooklyn. In the first incident, two people held up a bodega at gunpoint on Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in Bed-Stuy. The suspects fled with $300. No one was injured.
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Man, 32, fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect at large
A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.
Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing
NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison
A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.
proclaimerscv.com
Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months
A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
Investigation underway after 22 rabbits rescued from jaw-dropping conditions in Toms River, NJ
🔵 22 Rabbits removed from deplorable conditions in Toms River. 🔵 Investigation underway into the circumstances of how rabbits were discovered. 🔵 The rabbits found are now being treated in Toms River. An investigation is underway after 22 rabbits were removed from a shed outside of a...
Man indicted in deadly Manhattan stabbing of two men, including 60-year-old doctor
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was indicted Thursday for allegedly killing two people, including a doctor, and injuring several others during a violent spree in Manhattan. Roland Codrington, 35, has been charged with counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in […]
