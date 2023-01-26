ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

PIX11

Burglars stole $37K in cash and jewelry from vacant Queens home: NYPD

BRIARWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Two burglars snuck into a vacant Queens home last week and stole $37,000 in cash and jewelry before escaping through a basement door, police said. The thieves climbed up a second-floor balcony and found an unlocked door to gain access to the home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street in Briarwood […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly point-blank shooting in Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges on Sunday, months after he allegedly fatally shot a man at close range in Queens. Jovan Springer, a 29-year-old Brooklyn resident, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 26, 2022 shooting of Pete Panthier. Springer allegedly shot […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says

NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing

NEW YORK – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct have issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old Bronx mother and her two infant twin children. Rihanna Joyner, 17, was last seen on Thursday after leaving her Howe Avenue residence in the Bronx at around 11:45 pm. She left with her twins, Anais and Versaille Swinson, both two-months old. Joyner is described as a female Black that is approximately 5’6″ in height and approximately 120 lbs in weight. At this time, police are asking the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if anyone has any information regarding The post 17-year-old Bronx mom, infant twins reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison

A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
BROOKLYN, NY
proclaimerscv.com

Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months

A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
BROOKLYN, NY
