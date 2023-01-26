Read full article on original website
Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy
Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
Kyle Larson Can’t Contain Emotions After Earning First Win of 2023 and Commits Embarrassing Blunder Moments After Taking Checkered Flag
Kyle Larson has regularly been mentioned as one of the best drivers in all racing series these last couple of years with what he’s accomplished inside and outside of NASCAR circles. After a 2022 season that included three wins but an unexpected early exit from the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking to improve on that performance in 2023 and replicate the success he achieved in 2021 en route to his first Cup Series championship.
Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup
A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Martin Truex Jr. Begins the New Cup Series Season With Unexpected News
The upcoming Cup Series season was already going to be unfamiliar territory for NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. from a racing standpoint, and now it’s been clouded by unexpected personal news. The driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota, winless last year for the first time since...
Denny Hamlin Thinks Jimmie Johnson Will Most Likely “Come In And Struggle” In Return To Cup Series
Denny Hamlin is not one to mince his words. And his new podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin will air on Dirty Mo Media on February 6th, which is owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., directly following the Clash at the LA Coliseum (a non-points event and first of the 2023 NASCAR season).
NASCAR World Praying For Driver's Family On Monday
The NASCAR world is praying for a driver and his family on Monday afternoon following a tragic accident. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident near Mexico City over the weekend. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed. “Rette Jones ...
61st Rolex 24 at Daytona: A look at the winners in all five classes
DAYTONA BEACH — Meyer Shank Racing defended its overall Rolex 24 crown from 2022, giving Acura its third championship in a row. But the No. 60 team was far from the only winner on Sunday. Drivers, owners and crew across five classes had reason to celebrate at the drop...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Autoweek.com
Young Richard Petty Gets NASCAR Win No. 1 on His Way to 200 in 1960
In his first full-time NASCAR season, and in the sixth race of the year, Richard Petty went to victory lane at the Southern States Fairgrounds. The win, which came on a half-mile dirt track in Charlotte, came on February 28, 1960. Petty would wind up finishing second in the overall...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement
Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
How to watch NASCAR in 2023: Dates, times and TV networks for all Cup Series races
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2023 season on Feb. 5 and stretches nine months until a new champion is crowned on Nov. 5.
Column: Kennedy takes bold risks with NASCAR family business
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ben Kennedy may someday be the head of NASCAR. If it happens, it won’t be a case of nepotism. Yes, he is the the great-grandson of NASCAR’s founder, but the 31-year-old graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports management and has spent his entire life learning the family business.
Denny Hamlin Sets Lofty Expectations in 2023 for Bubba Wallace and New Teammate Tyler Reddick
Bubba Wallace is heading into his third season at 23XI Racing and first with new teammate Tyler Reddick. Both drivers will benefit from the expertise and knowledge of Kurt Busch, who is still actively working as a coach/mentor within the organization. So what are the expectations for the third-year team?...
Hailie Deegan's Epic Last-Lap Move at Las Vegas in 2019 Showed Her Early NASCAR Potential
When Hailie Deegan won the 2019 Star Nursery 100 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Tack, the then 19-year-old racing prodigy proved that she was more than just a one-win wonder. Deegan kicked off her second season in the K&N Pro Series West series with a bang, winning the second race of her professional career, with her first being the 2018 NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridan Speedway (a win that made her the first female driver to win a race in the West Series).
NBC Sports
RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Hendrick Motorsports announce sponsors
RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing and Hendrick Motorsports each announced primary sponsorship deals Monday. King’s Hawaiian, which served as a primary sponsor in three races last year, returns to RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car this year. King’s Hawaiian will expand its role and be a primary sponsor for nine races.
3DPrint.com
Stewart-Haas Racing & 3D Systems Enter Technical Partnership for Racing Parts
When you’re making automotive components for a NASCAR team, designing them for enhanced performance and speed is key to winning. So, in order to gain a more competitive advantage on the track, Stewart-Haas Racing has entered into a multi-year technical partnership with 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD). The NASCAR team has used the company’s 3D printing systems in the past to improve its racecars, and now through this three-year partnership, the two can rapidly design, test, and produce durable, high-performance parts and critical components to help the team continue bringing home championship wins.
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Significant Penalty Decision
On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. That's a move Ross Chastain used during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use the "Chastain move" at any and all ...
