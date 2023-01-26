ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy

Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Can’t Contain Emotions After Earning First Win of 2023 and Commits Embarrassing Blunder Moments After Taking Checkered Flag

Kyle Larson has regularly been mentioned as one of the best drivers in all racing series these last couple of years with what he’s accomplished inside and outside of NASCAR circles. After a 2022 season that included three wins but an unexpected early exit from the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking to improve on that performance in 2023 and replicate the success he achieved in 2021 en route to his first Cup Series championship.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup

A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident

A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother.  NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Driver's Family On Monday

The NASCAR world is praying for a driver and his family on Monday afternoon following a tragic accident. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident near Mexico City over the weekend. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed. “Rette Jones ...
Autoweek.com

Young Richard Petty Gets NASCAR Win No. 1 on His Way to 200 in 1960

In his first full-time NASCAR season, and in the sixth race of the year, Richard Petty went to victory lane at the Southern States Fairgrounds. The win, which came on a half-mile dirt track in Charlotte, came on February 28, 1960. Petty would wind up finishing second in the overall...
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement

Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
HOMESTEAD, FL
The Associated Press

Column: Kennedy takes bold risks with NASCAR family business

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ben Kennedy may someday be the head of NASCAR. If it happens, it won’t be a case of nepotism. Yes, he is the the great-grandson of NASCAR’s founder, but the 31-year-old graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports management and has spent his entire life learning the family business.
FanBuzz

Hailie Deegan's Epic Last-Lap Move at Las Vegas in 2019 Showed Her Early NASCAR Potential

When Hailie Deegan won the 2019 Star Nursery 100 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Tack, the then 19-year-old racing prodigy proved that she was more than just a one-win wonder. Deegan kicked off her second season in the K&N Pro Series West series with a bang, winning the second race of her professional career, with her first being the 2018 NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridan Speedway (a win that made her the first female driver to win a race in the West Series).
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Hendrick Motorsports announce sponsors

RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing and Hendrick Motorsports each announced primary sponsorship deals Monday. King’s Hawaiian, which served as a primary sponsor in three races last year, returns to RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car this year. King’s Hawaiian will expand its role and be a primary sponsor for nine races.
KANSAS STATE
3DPrint.com

Stewart-Haas Racing & 3D Systems Enter Technical Partnership for Racing Parts

When you’re making automotive components for a NASCAR team, designing them for enhanced performance and speed is key to winning. So, in order to gain a more competitive advantage on the track, Stewart-Haas Racing has entered into a multi-year technical partnership with 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD). The NASCAR team has used the company’s 3D printing systems in the past to improve its racecars, and now through this three-year partnership, the two can rapidly design, test, and produce durable, high-performance parts and critical components to help the team continue bringing home championship wins.
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Announces Significant Penalty Decision

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. That's a move Ross Chastain used during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022.  NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use the "Chastain move" at any and all ...
TALLADEGA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy