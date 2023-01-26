Read full article on original website
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Fan Footage Of Uncle Howdy’s Royal Rumble Stunt That WWE Doesn’t Want You To See
Uncle Howdy got physical for the first time when he took out Bray Wyatt on the December 30th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonight, the mysterious figure took his physicality to new heights. That being said, fans in San Antonio got a much different show than what was presented on television, especially depending on where that fans sat in the Alamodome. A new video from a fan at the show gave everyone a look behind the special effects-filled spot.
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
Rhea Ripley Wins WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Rhea Ripley failed to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2021 after she was eliminated by Bianca Belair. Tonight, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day finally got the first Royal Rumble win of her career. The Women’s Royal Rumble match was the second-last match on the card for...
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
The Bloodline Turns On Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Walks Off In Dramatic WWE Royal Rumble Conclusion
Kevin Owens had warned Sami Zayn time and time again about the true nature of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Tonight, KO’s words proved right as The Bloodline turned on The Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn accompanied Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens in...
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber
WWE’s next premium live event is going down on February 18th in Quebec. With the road to WrestleMania heating up, you never know what can happen. It turns out that WWE has a big plan for the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 39. Sami Zayn became one of the biggest...
Michelle McCool Says She Wasn’t Lying About Not Getting Called For Royal Rumble Match
Michelle McCool is regarded as one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling, who paved the way for today’s superstars to claim opportunities that she and the locker room back then did not get. The Flawless superstar recently competed in the Royal Rumble match, after initially not being called to participate. However, McCool clarified that it was the WWE Universe who helped her get that opportunity. She also didn’t have a lot of time to get ready for the Royal Rumble.
Why Lana Was Around WWE Royal Rumble This Weekend
CJ Perry is not around the wrestling business much these days, but her presence around the Royal Rumble raised some eyebrows. She even recorded a little video with Damian Priest, but nobody saw the former Ravishing Russian on the show. It turns out that she was only in town to visit.
WWE’s Current Plan For Alexa Bliss After Cryptic Royal Rumble Angle
Alexa Bliss is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the WWE Women’s division. Her numerous accolades throughout her career have earned Bliss the respect of fans and peers alike. She suffered a crushing loss at the Royal Rumble last night, but it seems that marked the beginning of much bigger things.
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Set For Return On RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on as WrestleMania is on the horizon. That being said, you never know who might return. Take this as your official spoiler alert for this article. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, Rick Boogs is backstage at WWE RAW this week. The formerly injured Superstar is also ready for his return. You can check out the complete spoiler lineup for this week here.
WWE Books Steel Cage Match & More For RAW Next Week
Becky Lynch was denied a one-on-one match with Bayley after Dakota Kai and IYO SKY interfered on the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW last week. WWE had to trim the match because the trial of Sami Zayn went longer than its original duration. The Man will once again get the Role Model inside a steel cage next week.
WWE Botches Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s first run with WWE came to a unexpected end on November 4, 2021. Tonight, Nia Jax made her return to the company but that comeback wasn’t perfect. Nia Jax appeared as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. She entered the match as the 30th entrant. WWE messed up her comeback big time because they hit her music before the countdown.
Full Spoiler Lineup For WWE RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on right now as they deal with Royal Rumble fallout. WrestleMania is going down on April 1st and 2nd, but they also have Elimination Chamber to deal with first. Tonight’s show will see a couple qualifying matches for that big gimmick match. Sean Sapp...
Zelina Vega Confirms WWE Hiatus Due To Ruptured Implant
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she returned to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again due to injury, she remained relevant on social media thanks to her posts. That being said, Vega has finally confirmed that she had surgery for a ruptured implant last year.
Kofi Kingston Reacts To Botching WWE Royal Rumble Spot For Second Consecutive Year
Kofi Kingston is certainly a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in WWE for over a decade. He has competed in several memorable matches and won various championships. Every year, during the Royal Rumble, fans wait in anticipation for one of Kingston’s crazy elimination spots. Unfortunately, Kingston suffered yet another botch during this year’s Rumble match and has now reacted to the same.
Sami Zayn Was Kept Away From Being On Screen With Roman Reigns Before Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
The 2023 Royal Rumble was the 36th annual Royal Rumble professional wrestling pay-per-view produced by WWE. It was held for wrestlers from the promotion’s RAW and SmackDown brand divisions. The event saw multiple returns of former Superstars during the Rumble matches. Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Royal Rumble match was Rhea Ripley outlasted 29 other women to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39. The overall was somewhat of a mixed bag with quite a few predictable outcomes.
MJF Tells Young ‘Gremlin’ Fan He’s Not Allowed To Play With His Action Figures
MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He considers himself a generational talent, and it is hard to argue with that statement now, being the AEW World Champion now. MJF also has a huge disdain for children and did so again on social media.
