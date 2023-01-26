KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season. That makes it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needs to pass a physical. The financial terms of the deal first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe weren't immediately available. Greinke was paid $13 million last season by the Royals. He spent the first seven seasons with them before returning last year and going 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO