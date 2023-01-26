Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
Sheriff: One dead in rural Kansas truck fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal truck fire in Franklin County. Just before 4a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to report of a vehicle fire in the 2800 Block of Vermont Road in rural Franklin County, according to Sheriff Jeff Richards. First responders found a Toyota...
Man was on fire in Kansas Walmart bathroom
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fire that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka. Just after 8p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 335 SW MacVicar Avenue in Topeka, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Two Kansas men jailed after high-speed chase with stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple requested charges following a vehicle pursuit early Saturday. Just after 4a.m. Saturday, a K9 Unit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup near SE 29th Street and SE Wisconsin Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police recover van stolen from Kansas catering business
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series stolen vehicles and have two suspects in custody. Just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, police responded to numerous reports of stolen vehicles across the city of Topeka, including a van from Engroff Catering, 2127 SW Westport Drive, according to Police Lt. Ron Ekis.
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
Jayhawks top Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, including one in a series of huge 3-pointers down the stretch, and No. 9 Kansas held off Kentucky 77-68 Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks seized the lead for good midway through the first half before withstanding every Wildcats challenge in this tense marquee matchup of college basketball blue bloods. Gradey Dick and Wilson provided two of their biggest shots with consecutive 3-pointers. Kansas avoided its first four-game losing streak under coach Bill Self. Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky.
Hunter airlifted to hospital after incident at Kan. state park
MIAMI COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hunting accident and asking the public for help with information. Just after 2:30p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 239th Street and Lookout Road for a subject in the wooded area with a gun shot wound, according to the Miami County Sheriff's office.
Police: Kan. man, woman accused of selling meth near a school
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2800 Block SE Virginia Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Kansas City police find body in man's car after towing it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Family members and a forensic expert are questioning why Kansas City police didn't find a man's body in the cargo area of his own SUV until after they towed it to a Missouri police station earlier this month. Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is...
Car dragged 8 miles on Kan. highway before the semi driver noticed
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate an accident that sent a woman to the hospital just before 3:30a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. According to Leawood Police, a Kia compact vehicle driven by a 28-year-old woman traveled southbound through a red light at State Line Road just off Interstate 435.
Royals agree to a deal with Zach Greinke
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Royals and Zach Greinke have agreed to a contract for the coming season. That makes it nine seasons over two stints in Kansas City for the six-time All-Star pitcher. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the 39-year-old Greinke still needs to pass a physical. The financial terms of the deal first reported by Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe weren't immediately available. Greinke was paid $13 million last season by the Royals. He spent the first seven seasons with them before returning last year and going 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA.
Blue Jays Lose on the Road at Blue Valley NW
Powered by Joey Matteoni, and his 25 points, Blue Valley Northwest defeated the Junction City Blue Jays 61 to 49. Junction City, in a series of late 3-point baskets, fell short. Deontae Baker had 14 points and Jackson Austin had 12 points. Junction City will host Topeka High Friday night.
Chiefs will go to the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was forced to rely on his badly sprained right ankle rather than his strong right arm when the Kansas City Chiefs were desperately driving with a chance to win the AFC championship. The All-Pro quarterback, missing three wide receivers to injuries and...
