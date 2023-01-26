Read full article on original website
Snowmobiler Injured in Weekend Crash near Rochester
(Dover, MN) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a snowmobiler is hospitalized after a weekend crash in the Rochester area. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding with a group Friday night north of Dover when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. Deputies say the 30-year-old victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic with neck and back injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the snowmobile crash.
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
Man injured in a snowmobile accident
A 30-year-old man was riding a snowmobile with a group on Friday when he lost control and was thrown from his snowmobile. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, his condition is unknown at this time, but authorities believe his injuries were not life-threatening. There were no signs of...
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
No one hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Monday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Realityworks located at 2709 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire at 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
Winona Man Arrested for Domestic Assault and Other Charges
(KWNO)- Yesterday Morning, around 10:45 a.m. Winona Police received a report of a domestic assault that occurred two days prior on the 27th. The victim, a female, stated that a verbal argument started with the assailant on the 27th, that followed with the assailant, Terrell Watkins, 34 of Winona, punching the victim in the mouth.
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Tuesday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of southern Minnesota in effect from 8:00 pm tonight through 10:00 am Tuesday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -30 to -35 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child...
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
RPD: level 3 predatory offender released to Rochester area
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police announced Friday that a level 3 predatory offender has been released in the city. Terry Carlton Ross, 45, has registered as a homeless individual living in Rochester. Ross has a history of sexual contact with teenaged girls, including use of force, according to...
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he already faces. Sayvonne Jordan, 26, of Elma, now also faces charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. Court documents indicate Jordan mutilated or dismembered...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Court hearing on hidden camera charges against business owner Dinsmoor
A business owner from Onalaska pleads not guilty to charges resulting from allegedly secretly recording images of employees using a bathroom at their workplace. James B. (Brad) Dinsmoor appeared by Zoom in La Crosse County court on Friday, to face four felony charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each charge carries a possible penalty of 3.5 years in prison, or fines up to $10,000.
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Jackson County Judge sentences woman to 12 years for role in 2017 heroin death of Eau Claire man
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A judge Wednesday sentenced a Jackson County woman to a 12-year prison term for her role in the 2017 death of an Eau Claire man. According to the Jackson County DA, 42-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25 of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge for First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed, but read in for sentencing consideration.
