Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Golden prepares for a furry new gold rushBrittany AnasGolden, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Related
Mental health resources reach out to Spanish-speaking community
Alejandro Rodriguez struggled with his own mental health issues for years before he sought out help. It is only now that he is able to talk about it and is ready to help others do the same. While traveling his own mental health journey, Rodriguez said he felt he needed...
New HD 12 Rep. Kyle Brown focuses on climate change, fire recovery, affordable housing
Less than 48 hours after Kyle Brown was selected to become the new representative of House District 12, he went to work at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday — a turnover he said he was prepared for. “Our district has been without representation at the state House for...
Longmont United doctors named physicians of the year
The Longmont United Hospital Foundation recognized two doctors for their contributions. Dr. Adam Rush was named Physician of the Year, and Dr. Herb Ogden was named Planetree Physician of the Year. Both doctors have decades of experience, including in the emergency department at Longmont United Hospital. Rush has been an...
County Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee retreat set for next week
The Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee will hold their annual retreat on Saturday, Feb. 4. The retreat provides an extended amount of time for POSAC members to learn about projects and management goals. The retreat will take place at the Goodhue Farmhouse, 2005 S. 112th St, Broomfield. The retreat will be held in-person only and there is not a hybrid option or way to watch the meeting remotely.
Girl Scout Cookie season helps girls connect with Longmont community
It takes a lot of social skills to approach community members and sell Girl Scout Cookies, but after years of hard work — and some bravery — Longmont sisters Dhriti and Diya Mehta have the art of selling figured out. “I’ve learned people skills and that made me...
Longmont company raises $42M in financing for autonomous mower
Longmont company Scythe Robotics has secured $42 million in financing for production of its zero-emissions autonomous mowers, the business announced Tuesday. The company’s Scythe M.52 mower aims to help commercial landscape contractors become more sustainable — each gas-powered mower produces, in one hour, the same emissions as a car driving 300 miles, said Billy Otteman, Scythe Robotics’ director of marketing.
Doing Democracy Day volunteers needed
Doing Democracy Day, or DDD, events will resume this year and is in need of local leaders to volunteer. DDD is a “multi-community, multi-school event devoted to students wrestling with local issues, using local leaders as live resources,” a news release from the event coordinators states. The event...
Egg prices hurting local Longmont restaurants
The dramatic rise in egg prices has not been easy for Steve Gaibler, who owns two breakfast restaurants in Longmont and Niwot. Eggs are his number one purchase at the two Garden Gate Cafe locations, buying nearly a million eggs every year. Gaibler said he’s seen prices go up roughly 450%.
Public meeting on upcoming changes to floodplain regulations
Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting an informational meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 where residents can learn about upcoming proposed changes to floodplain regulations, ask questions, and submit comments. Floodplain regulations for unincorporated Boulder County are set forth in the Land Use Code. The regulations define allowable and...
Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119
Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
FEMA flood recovery completed on Boulder County open space
Nearly 10 years after seven days of severe flooding decimated parks and open space in Boulder County, the department has completed the $20 million worth of recovery projects funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Over the course of recovery, parks and open space completed more than $40 million worth...
Kyle Brown selected as HD 12 representative-elect to replace former Rep. Tracy Bernett
A Boulder County Democratic Party vacancy committee has selected Kyle Brown as representative-elect for House District 12 after Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from the seat Jan. 8. The district includes Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior. Candidates Kyle Brown, David Skaggs, Jennifer Kaaoush, Cynthia Martinez and Alfredo Alvarado competed for the...
The doctor is in the kitchen
Dr. Glenn Lopate, a retired neurologist, recently moved to Longmont, bringing with him a new way to approach healthy eating. Lopate was a neurologist for 30 years in St. Louis. It was a job he loved but the stress of the pandemic had him seeking out other passions. Throughout his...
No city council meeting on Tuesday
There will be no Longmont City Council meeting this Tuesday. Jan. 31 is the fifth Tuesday of the month, so no meeting has been scheduled. The next regular session meeting will be on Feb. 7.
Longmont police report: Jan. 30, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Longmont road closure
Rothrock Place between Martin and Lashley streets will be closed starting Monday. The area will undergo the installation of new gas services by Xcel Energy. The construction is expected to last until Feb. 3 and will only occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Some on-stree parking restrictions will be enforced.
Good morning, Longmont!
Clouds breaking with a little snow at times, mainly early; frigid; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities.
Joan Leone Thompson
September 26, 1944 ~ January 19, 2023 (age 78) On Thursday, January 19, 2023 Joan Leone Thompson surrounded by loving family passed away at the age of 78. She was born on September 26, 1944 at Denver General Hospital, in Denver Colorado to Chris and Mary Jensen. Joan grew up at Highland Lake near Mead Colorado and attended Mead schools. Joan met Charles (Bill) Thompson Jr. at Highland Lake in the spring of 1967. They married on October 25, 1968 and celebrated 54 plus years of marriage!
Severe weather shelter information
The following information is offered in anticipation of severe weather predicted for the upcoming week. HOPE will offer severe weather overnight shelter through Thursday night, February 2. Evening and overnight shelter will be provided:. Friday and Saturday night at Messiah Church (1335 Francis Street) Sunday-Wednesday nights at Journey Church (2000...
Steven Ophaug
Steven Toby Ophaug, 79, of Westminster, Colorado, died on January 24, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1943, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Lieutenant Orville H. Ophaug and Kathleen Link Ophaug. Steve spent most of his childhood on army bases, including Tokyo, Japan; Wurzburg, Germany; and Frankfurt, Germany. While living in Tokyo, he infamously tussled with Arthur MacArthur, son of General Douglas MacArthur, and ended up in a koi pond.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0