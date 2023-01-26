ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont United doctors named physicians of the year

The Longmont United Hospital Foundation recognized two doctors for their contributions. Dr. Adam Rush was named Physician of the Year, and Dr. Herb Ogden was named Planetree Physician of the Year. Both doctors have decades of experience, including in the emergency department at Longmont United Hospital. Rush has been an...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

County Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee retreat set for next week

The Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee will hold their annual retreat on Saturday, Feb. 4. The retreat provides an extended amount of time for POSAC members to learn about projects and management goals. The retreat will take place at the Goodhue Farmhouse, 2005 S. 112th St, Broomfield. The retreat will be held in-person only and there is not a hybrid option or way to watch the meeting remotely.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont company raises $42M in financing for autonomous mower

Longmont company Scythe Robotics has secured $42 million in financing for production of its zero-emissions autonomous mowers, the business announced Tuesday. The company’s Scythe M.52 mower aims to help commercial landscape contractors become more sustainable — each gas-powered mower produces, in one hour, the same emissions as a car driving 300 miles, said Billy Otteman, Scythe Robotics’ director of marketing.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Doing Democracy Day volunteers needed

Doing Democracy Day, or DDD, events will resume this year and is in need of local leaders to volunteer. DDD is a “multi-community, multi-school event devoted to students wrestling with local issues, using local leaders as live resources,” a news release from the event coordinators states. The event...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Egg prices hurting local Longmont restaurants

The dramatic rise in egg prices has not been easy for Steve Gaibler, who owns two breakfast restaurants in Longmont and Niwot. Eggs are his number one purchase at the two Garden Gate Cafe locations, buying nearly a million eggs every year. Gaibler said he’s seen prices go up roughly 450%.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119

Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Kyle Brown selected as HD 12 representative-elect to replace former Rep. Tracy Bernett

A Boulder County Democratic Party vacancy committee has selected Kyle Brown as representative-elect for House District 12 after Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from the seat Jan. 8. The district includes Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior. Candidates Kyle Brown, David Skaggs, Jennifer Kaaoush, Cynthia Martinez and Alfredo Alvarado competed for the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

The doctor is in the kitchen

Dr. Glenn Lopate, a retired neurologist, recently moved to Longmont, bringing with him a new way to approach healthy eating. Lopate was a neurologist for 30 years in St. Louis. It was a job he loved but the stress of the pandemic had him seeking out other passions. Throughout his...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Jan. 30, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont road closure

Rothrock Place between Martin and Lashley streets will be closed starting Monday. The area will undergo the installation of new gas services by Xcel Energy. The construction is expected to last until Feb. 3 and will only occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Some on-stree parking restrictions will be enforced.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Joan Leone Thompson

September 26, 1944 ~ January 19, 2023 (age 78) On Thursday, January 19, 2023 Joan Leone Thompson surrounded by loving family passed away at the age of 78. She was born on September 26, 1944 at Denver General Hospital, in Denver Colorado to Chris and Mary Jensen. Joan grew up at Highland Lake near Mead Colorado and attended Mead schools. Joan met Charles (Bill) Thompson Jr. at Highland Lake in the spring of 1967. They married on October 25, 1968 and celebrated 54 plus years of marriage!
MEAD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Severe weather shelter information

The following information is offered in anticipation of severe weather predicted for the upcoming week. HOPE will offer severe weather overnight shelter through Thursday night, February 2. Evening and overnight shelter will be provided:. Friday and Saturday night at Messiah Church (1335 Francis Street) Sunday-Wednesday nights at Journey Church (2000...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Steven Ophaug

Steven Toby Ophaug, 79, of Westminster, Colorado, died on January 24, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1943, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Lieutenant Orville H. Ophaug and Kathleen Link Ophaug. Steve spent most of his childhood on army bases, including Tokyo, Japan; Wurzburg, Germany; and Frankfurt, Germany. While living in Tokyo, he infamously tussled with Arthur MacArthur, son of General Douglas MacArthur, and ended up in a koi pond.
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Longmont Leader

