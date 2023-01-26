Read full article on original website
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event
Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Brandel Chamblee breaking down the Patrick Reed rules situation like it's the Zapruder film (literally) is must-see TV
The key thing to remember when discussing Patrick Reed's latest rules saga is that a DP World Tour rules official, in real time, worked with Reed in the search for his ball and talked through how to proceed after being satisfied the ball was identified in the tree. Additionally, the tour issued a statement confirming that Reed handled the situation correctly. However you feel about Reed and his past brushes with the rules, everything he did on the 17th hole Saturday at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic was by the rules, according to the tour running the event.
Phil Mickelson says he's 'at peace' with never playing in another Ryder Cup or PGA Tour event
After a tumultuous year that included playing a key part in the launch of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson is excited about 2023 and beyond—even if that future doesn't ever include another PGA Tour appearance or participating again in the Ryder Cup. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bob...
Max Homa’s perfect golf quote, Rory McIlroy’s cold response to Patrick Reed and the cutest video of the year
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we think Patrick Reed may have stumbled onto something with his driving-range flick. Tossing a tee at someone seems a bit lame, but when it’s a personalized one conveying a message? That’s a pretty sneaky/savvy way to get someone's attention. Maybe instead of business cards, I should have personalized tees made that I can toss all around PGA Tour ranges to get the attention of players (or their agents) for potential interviews or collaborations. Then again, there's not much space to put a message on a tee. OK, never mind, it's probably not worth the effort. I'll just continue to be ignored. In the meantime, please pay attention to me as we run through a wild week in golf.
What’s the secret of longevity and good golf?
I once wrote a book with Sam Snead, and the most remarkable thing about it was the title: Pigeons, Marks, Hustlers and Other Golf Bettors You Can Beat. The cover showed Sam holding two pigeons. He had an instinctive way with all critters and was a natural wonder himself. Nothing could be more indelible than watching Sam kick the top of a door jamb from a standing start to win a bet, which he could do well into his 80s. He had good genes—his great grandmother lived till 106. Fred Couples may be breaking his age and Bernhard Langer may be the oldest winner on the Champions Tour, but Sam grew old the most gracefully.
Why this tour winner turned down LIV's money for personal freedom
PEBBLE BEACH — Tom Hoge will make his first title defense on tour this week, a juncture that allowed the 33-year-old to discuss the road not taken. Hoge is coming off a career campaign, one that saw him capture his breakthrough win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am en route to finishing 10th on the FedEx Cup standings. Hoge has continued that momentum into the new season, logging five finishes of T-13 or better in the early year, and enters this week at No. 29 in the World Ranking. Nevertheless, as he told the media on Tuesday at Pebble Beach, Hogey doesn’t consider himself among the upper echelon of players on tour. When discussing if that made last year’s win a pinch-me moment, Hoge’s initial response—while one of appreciation and gratitude—was not particularly revealing. “I feel like I've had the potential to be here, but it's taken me so long to get there that I would say I've got a lot better appreciation for it, just like getting into these majors,” Hoge said. “You see how many good players there are.”
Patrick Reed involved in another rules question after ball gets stuck in tree
DUBAI, U.A.E. — Adding yet another entry to his list of brushes with the Rules of Golf—and another twist to an already chaotic week at the DP World Tour event—Patrick Reed found himself involved in what turned into an unusual discussion/decision when playing the 17th hole at the Emirates Club during the Sunday’s third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Get ready for the most 'personal' year pro golf has ever seen
The phrase "it's personal" has been around for a while now, but it may have been the cheesy tagline from the movie Jaws: Revenge—"this time, it's personal"—that brought it into the Western linguistic consciousness. More recently, another hungry pop-culture icon, Michael Jordan, popularized the notion with his now memed-out catch phrase from The Last Dance: "and I took that personally."
Patrick Reed's latest rules saga just took its unlikeliest turn yet
The tension between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed was hard to ignore at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after their early week exchange/non-exchange became the talk of Golf Twitter. That the tournament came down to a Monday dual between the duo on the opposite sides of the PGA Tour/LIV Golf divide only heightened the final-round drama, McIlroy making birdie on the last hole to pull out a one-shot victory.
The Arnie Awards 2022: Golfers Who Give Back
The spirit of Arnold Palmer lives on. No individual golfer ever gave back more than Arnold Palmer did, and that’s why the highest award Golf Digest bestows is called The Arnie. This is the 11th consecutive year Golf Digest has celebrated golfers who give back, partnering with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. This year, in recognition of their charitable works, our joint panel selected boxing champion Canelo Álvarez and PGA Tour pro Ryan Palmer as the two recipients of The Arnie. At the 2023 AT&T in February, each will receive a trophy-size version of a Palmer bronze sculpture created by the artist Zenos Frudakis. Also, Golf Digest will donate a total of $100,000 to the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.
Rory McIlroy uses 'added incentive' to hold off Patrick Reed (who else?) in dramatic Dubai finish
DUBAI, U.A.E. — For the purist, this was two world-class golfers going at it virtually one-on-one down the stretch in the final round of a great tournament, what was the 34th Hero Dubai Desert Classic. For others given to wider context, the same battle was a contest between the...
Tyrrell Hatton steals show from Stenson-Donald duel, then gets upset holing a 50-footer for eagle to make the cut
DUBAI, U.A.E. — It wasn’t the third round draw the more tabloid-minded members of golf’s audience was hoping for. But it was surely the next best thing. In the absence of a Rory McIlroy/Patrick Reed head-to-head, the sight of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald walking the fairways in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic alongside the man he replaced in controversial circumstances, Henrik Stenson, would have to do.
J.R. Smith on why LeBron won't golf, the surprisingly funniest PGA Tour pro and the best range in the country
Judging by his child-like reaction to a crucial non-call this past Saturday night in Boston, LeBron James probably wouldn't last very long if he took up golf, a sport that features more bad breaks on the course than ticky-tack fouls on the court. J.R. Smith, James' former teammate in Cleveland, confirmed as much on this week's episode of The Loop podcast.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks 2023: Why Pebble is the perfect spot for Viktor Hovland
Max Homa’s win, in retrospect, felt like an easy one to handicap at the Farmers Insurance Open. And yet, some of us were on Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama instead. Close, but no cigar. That’s outright betting life for ya. Fortunately, our experts continue to make up...
This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?
As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
Bubba Watson talking about his gruesome knee injury isn't for the squeamish
As he prepares to make his return to competitive golf at this week’s Saudi International, a month ahead of his formal debut with LIV Golf, Bubba Watson revealed the extent of the injury to his right knee that forced him off the golf course for eight months. The two-time...
Phil Mickelson loved the Rory-Reed 'controversy,' predicts more DP World Tour/LIV showdowns
Put down Phil Mickelson as a big fan of Teegate, or however you want to describe the friction between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It’s why he felt compelled to continue his return to Twitter while watching the action. “I thought...
Bubba Watson comparing the 4 Aces to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees might be the funniest LIV quote yet
Of all the innovations LIV Golf has sought to bring to professional golf—54-hole tournaments, shotgun starts, airing after ‘Riverdale’ reruns—teams are its most essential. In theory, players can no longer compete in their own individual silos, heads down, blinders on. In theory, it gives fans an entity, not an individual, to cheer for. We all love the Ryder Cup and it’s considerably less creepy to wear a shirt with the team Punch logo than Cam Smith’s face. Those are the things we know for certain.
