UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii odds, picks and predictions

The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-5, 6-2) clash in a battle of 2 squads residing in the top-third of the Big West standings. The contest at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu will tip off at 11:59 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

UCSB has won 3-consecutive games straight up and against the spread, and the Gauchos are 12-5 ATS overall. The Big West’s 1st-place team has allowed just 110 points over its last 2 games combined. Santa Barbara’s defensive scoring average is 61.8 points per game; only Hawaii (61.2 PPG) has been better in the Big West.

Hawaii split a pair of games with the Gauchos last season, but the Rainbow Warriors are just 1-4 across their last 5 games against UCSB. That stretch includes a pair of losses in Honolulu. At home this season, UH is 10-2; among the 10 wins is a victory over KenPom top-75 Washington State (62-51) Dec. 23.

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: UC Santa Barbara -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Hawaii -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

UC Santa Barbara -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Hawaii -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): UC Santa Barbara +1.5 (-115) | Hawaii -1.5 (-105)

UC Santa Barbara +1.5 (-115) | Hawaii -1.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 127.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii picks and predictions

Prediction

UC Santa Barbara 66, Hawaii 64

Cal-Santa Barbara is playing solid basketball of late. The Gauchos do a good job in generating a lot of quality looks in close, and they have their offense humming along nicely in recent games.

UCSB has a veteran core that has made the voyage to UH before. Give the Gauchos an edge in the turnover battle and a legit chance to take this one outright.

TAKE UC SANTA BARBARA -105.

PASS … and avoid the extra dose of juice for the 1 point of cushion.

Both teams play at bottom-third tempos, but there is some zag lean here. Their schedules — while not top shelf by any means — have both tilted toward better defensive teams so far.

UCSB has some offensive numbers on the upswing, and the game figures to have enough transition and foul-line points to tilt the scale toward a loftier score.

Consider a partial-unit play on the OVER 127.5 (-110).

