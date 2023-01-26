Read full article on original website
Related
Court Orders Celsius To Process Customer Withdrawals And Airdrop Flare Token
Celsius will process the withdrawals of certain customers following authorization by the bankruptcy court. A second court order authorized a Flare token airdrop to eligible XRP holders on the platform. The firm’s lawyers have floated the idea of issuing a new token to repay its customers. The native token...
Circle (USDC) Points Finger At SEC For Sinking $9 Billion SPAC Agreement
The Financial Times reported that the U.S. SEC was the sole factor that blocked Circle from going public. CEO Jeremey Allaire said in December that his firm could not meet the SEC’s “qualification in time”. The crypto payments company was set to go public in a special...
BlockFi Gets The Nod To Accept Bids For Crypto Mining Business
The bankruptcy court has approved BlockFi’s request to set up the auction for its mining equipment. Potential buyers will have till 20 February to submit their bids. The crypto lender has already received initial bids for various assets. All deals made during the auction will be subject to approval...
MakerDAO Approves Preliminary Proposal To Park $100 Million USDC In Yearn Finance Vault
The MakerDAO proposal to earn yield from a Yearn Finance vault was backed by the governance community. Yearn Finance’s special investment vehicle or vault has a cap of $100 million. The USD Coin treasury allocation from Dai’s developer will earn a 2% annual yield if approved by an executive...
Examiner’s Report Confirms That Celsius Operated Like A Ponzi Scheme
The court-appointed independent examiner for Celsius’ bankruptcy case filed the final report earlier today. The report found that the bankrupt crypto lender used customer deposits to fund withdrawals on multiple occasions. Customer funds were also used to prop up the price of CEL, the lender’s native token. Founder...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Bithumb Offices Stormed In Coin Manipulation Investigation
The crypto exchange was raided by South Korean prosecutors investigating price manipulation linked to an unnamed coin. Authorities noted that the operation was a “search and seizure” of transaction records tied to the token and had little to do with Bithumb itself. The crypto exchange is also being...
Wormhole Set To Become Uniswap’s Official Bridge To BNB Chain
Crypto bridge Wormhole has won the governance vote to become Uniswap’s designated bridge to BNB Chain. Wormhole beat fellow bridges Layerzero and deBridge to become the DEX’s bridge provider. Community members aim to use BNB Chain’s strong governance model and active community to develop Uniswap V3. Wormhole...
Avraham Eisenberg Sued By Mango Markets For $47 Million
Mango Markets wants $47 million in damages from exploiter Avraham Eisenberg following his attack on the Solana-based exchange. Eisenberg stole $110 million worth of crypto from the trading venue on October 11. The arrested hacker later returned $67 million and claimed that the incident was not a hack, but a...
Cardano Decentralized Exchanges Back Djed Stablecoin Launch
MinSwap and MuesliSwap will support Cardano’s stablecoin Djed with token listings as well as liquidity pools to attract investors. Crypto exchange Bitrue will also list the coin and its governance token Shen. Developers expect to launch Djed sometime next week across over 40 Cardano-native DeFi protocols. Cardano’s crypto-backed stablecoin...
EWN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 1