FRISCO, TX, (Jan. 28, 2023) – In a battle to the finish, Mason Jones had the final say for the Mexico City Capitanes (9-5) to best the Texas Legends (4-8) 120-117. The Legends grabbed the first basket and jumped up to a 13-2 lead less than two minutes in. The Capitanes hit an 8-0 run but weren’t able to grab the edge until Mason Jones sank a buzzer-beating three to end the first up 32-29. The two teams stayed close through the second with eight lead changes. James Banks III tied it up for Texas with 35 seconds left in the half but Jones got the last make from the line to take Mexico City into the locker room up 58-56.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO