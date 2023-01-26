Read full article on original website
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT)
How do we sum up what just happened at TD Garden? Here’s our best attempt. First, the Celtics were the beneficiary of a delayed and critical whistle. Then, they were the beneficiary of a non-whistle. And finally, Jaylen Brown carried them home during overtime. It was Brown who drew...
Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview
Facing one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in back-to-back road games is a tough task, but one the Orlando Magic are extremely familiar with. Earlier this season, the Magic were presented with the same scenario and earned a pair of victories over the league-leading Boston Celtics as part of a stretch where Orlando won eight of nine games.
Keys to the Game - 01.31.23 (Bulls vs Clippers)
The Chicago Bulls (23-26) return home to the United Center after closing out a three-game road trip on a successful note with a 19-point victory (128-109) over Orlando Saturday night. The Bulls lost the opening two games in very frustrating fashion but bounced back nicely against the Magic for a much-needed win.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Gameday update: Pelicans at Nuggets (1/31/2023)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-25) at DENVER NUGGETS (34-16) 9 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM. A national TV audience will tune in for a Western Conference matchup that has already produced two of the most memorable games of the season from a New Orleans perspective, both good and bad. On Dec. 4 vs. Denver, Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado delivered a performance few in attendance at the Smoothie King Center will forget anytime soon, pouring in a career-best 38 points and going 8/11 from three-point range in a 121-106 win. On Jan. 24, New Orleans rallied in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the final minute, but Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a floater for a go-ahead score to give the Nuggets a 99-98 road triumph. Since the early-December meeting between these clubs, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record at 20-8 (Philadelphia is 20-6 during the same span).
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
Grizzlies rally to defeat Pacers 112-100 for season-high eighth consecutive home win
The Memphis Grizzlies (32-18) defeated the Indiana Pacers (24-28) 112-100 on Sunday at FedExForum, winning their season-high eighth consecutive home game and snapping their five-game losing streak. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 28 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, while Ja Morant posted his second consecutive triple-double and...
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas
Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
Lakers Fall to Nets in Shorthanded Battle
With both teams missing a superstar or two, the Brooklyn Nets outlasted a Lakers’ rally and seized control late for a 121-104 victory. The Lakers were without LeBron James (30.2 points per game) and Anthony Davis (26.7), while the Nets continued their stretch minus Kevin Durant (29.7). L.A. was the slower horse out of the gates, scoring a season-low 16 first quarter points, as Brooklyn took a 19-point lead in the first half.
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Panzura postgame wrap: Bucks 135, Pelicans 110
Bucks (33-17), Pelicans (26-25) Sunday’s back-to-back in Milwaukee against one of the NBA’s best teams figured to be a formidable challenge even under the best of circumstances, but New Orleans stepped onto the Fiserv Forum floor without its three leading scorers. The Bucks took advantage against a Pelicans squad that has struggled to produce offense in recent weeks even when closer to full strength, quickly building a double-digit lead and never being seriously threatened on the scoreboard.
JONES SINKS GAME-WINNER TO TAKE DOWN TEXAS
FRISCO, TX, (Jan. 28, 2023) – In a battle to the finish, Mason Jones had the final say for the Mexico City Capitanes (9-5) to best the Texas Legends (4-8) 120-117. The Legends grabbed the first basket and jumped up to a 13-2 lead less than two minutes in. The Capitanes hit an 8-0 run but weren’t able to grab the edge until Mason Jones sank a buzzer-beating three to end the first up 32-29. The two teams stayed close through the second with eight lead changes. James Banks III tied it up for Texas with 35 seconds left in the half but Jones got the last make from the line to take Mexico City into the locker room up 58-56.
Sacramento Kings Announce Esports Tournament Platform “The Realm” in Partnership with Rival
Interactive Community will Host Free-to-Enter Tournament on Saturday, February 4. Winner will Receive a Signed Kings Guard Davion Mitchell Jersey. Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with Rival, announced “The Realm,” an online community for gamers around the world to connect, compete and engage with the team. “The...
Hornets Overcome And Weather Miami Runs In Homestand-Sweeping Win
Charlotte Starters Total 107 PTS to Help Top Heat for the First Time in Almost Two Years. The last time Charlotte and Miami met down in South Beach back in mid-November, the Heat capitalized on a big third quarter to net its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series. Two months later, the Hornets returned the favor in similar fashion to beat the Heat, 122-117 on Sunday afternoon to sweep their mini-two-game homestand.
Brown Redeems Himself in 37-Point, Clutch Effort vs. Lakers
BOSTON – After missing two critical free throws in the closing moments of Thursday night’s 120-117 loss to the New York Knicks, Jaylen Brown vowed to redeem himself. Two nights later, the basketball gods gave him an opportunity to do so, and in a nearly identical scenario. This...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Clippers
After wrapping up a three-game roadie on Friday night – their ninth game of the last 12 on the road – the Wine & Gold return for a well-earned three-game home stand, beginning with a visit from Tyronn Lue’s Clippers on Sunday evening. The Cavaliers wrapped up...
