Mary M. Divers, 72
LACONIA — Mary M. Divers, 72, departed this earth on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, to the great sadness of her friends and family. We are certain that she continues waving her baton and blowing her trumpet with the many musicians who have preceded her. Mary’s life began in Havre-de-Grace,...
Leo P. O'Connell III, 73
LACONIA — Leo P. O’Connell III of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 73. Leo was born on July 9, 1949, and was raised in Wilmington at the “family compound” along with extended family on Faulkner & Jones Avenue. Leo graduated from Wilmington High School Class of 1967. He went on to study at Bryant-McIntosh School of Aviation. He was an accomplished leisure pilot.
Danielle L. LaFlamme, 41
LACONIA — Danielle “Dani” Leigh LaFlamme, 41, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at home. Danielle was born on July 6, 1981, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Gerald and Sarah (Bortz) Haney.
Donald A. Perkins, 94
CONCORD — Donald Alfred Perkins, 94, of Pleasant Street, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Donald was born on June 24, 1928, in Manchester, the son of Alfred and Blanche (Bonnin) Perkins.
William E. Sears Jr., 86
MEREDITH — William Elmer Sears Jr., 86, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith. William was born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Franklin, the son of William Elmer Sears Sr. and Alice (Downing) Sears.
The end of an era — local hospital auxiliary dissolves
LACONIA — For more than 128 years, the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary supported Lakes Region General Hospital and Concord Hospital-Laconia through its volunteer activities and fundraising efforts to benefit patients, staff, and the community. Sadly, like many auxiliary organizations across the country, the Auxiliary’s long history of service has ended.
Mary L. Clairmont, 83
BELMONT — Mary Louise (Gilbert) Clairmont, 83, of Brown Hill Road, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1940, in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Mabel (Durgin) Gilbert of Northfield.
Auditions to be held at Inter-Lakes auditorium on Feb. 19
MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Summer Theatre and Inter-Lakes Children’s Theatre will hold local auditions for the season on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Inter-Lakes auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants may come anytime in the day and need only stay for their own audition turn. Prepare...
Students get a seat at school board's table
LACONIA — By writing policy, overseeing the superintendent, making plans and implementing goals, school boards shape the vision and current performance of their districts. A state law passed last year now requires New Hampshire school boards to have at least one student member from each of the high schools in their districts. This ensures students have a direct voice, if not a say — student members are non-voting, per the law — in the board’s actions.
Bathroom issue comes to forefront at Inter-Lakes
MEREDITH — A portion of the Inter-Lakes School District's non-discrimination policy, updated in 2017, addressing bathroom use by transgender students has sparked vigorous public comment at school board meetings. Though this policy has been in place for several years, its recent implementation has drawn criticism from some students and...
Top five misconceptions regarding hospice care
PLYMOUTH — There are many misconceptions around hospice care that often keep patients and caregivers from seeking it out when it could be of benefit and provide much-needed comfort to loved ones in their last days. Here are some of the top misconceptions patients and caregivers have:
Upcoming programs at Gilford Public Library
GILFORD — Continuing a popular series in recent months, the Gilford Public Library is bringing back Sheryl Faye and her biographical performances on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., in the meeting room. This time around, Faye is performing from Helen Keller’s mind’s eye. Faye will show the audience how Keller speaks and reads in Braille, and her story continues through her graduation from college.
Volunteer drivers needed for Carroll County RSVP
The Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program is seeking individuals who are ready for a rewarding experience as a volunteer driver for the non-emergency medical transportation program. All volunteers need is a reliable car, a desire to help others, and some free time. Volunteer drivers provide free transportation for...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 69 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Driver severely injured in early-morning crash in Gilford
GILFORD — A New Hampshire woman was hospitalized after crashing her car on the Route 3 bypass early Monday morning. The woman was believed to be alive as of just before 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the Gilford Police Department. The extent of the woman’s injuries, along with her name were not immediately available, but it was confirmed she was a New Hampshire resident and a mother of two adult daughters.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 122 service calls from Jan. 23 through Monday. Three people were arrested.
BCCD Tree Sale fundraiser returns
Once again, the Belknap County Conservation District is offering its annual Tree, Shrub, Flower and Trout Sale fundraiser both online and by mail. Visit the BCCD website at belknapccd.org to see the 2023 selection and purchase online. This fundraiser helps BCCD with Belknap based conservation projects such as stream restorations, culvert assessments and replacements, and fresh produce supplied by local farmers for donation to food pantries, seniors, and others.
